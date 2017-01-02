BREAKING NEWS
2-Point Conversion: Bucs QB Winston Needs Bigger Targets In 2017

    Garv

    Garv

    Finally a “prediction” I can get behind! I think the Buccaneers can and will make the playoffs next season. I also agree signing some of our own FA’s is important, including Gholston, Spence and Russell. Bradley McDougald too. But I would like to Licht try to sign a veteran WO and maybe another T in FA before the draft. Who? That’s your job Scott! LOL

    SO impressed with our young nucleus this season. The future is bright but it is also NOW IMO. Seeing Noah Spence ball after popping in his dislocated shoulder? Damn, these kids want to play and to win! The crowds at the Ray Jay really got into the games, big crowds going home happy. I’m sure the players enjoyed playing at home the past four games in Tampa and want more. So do we Scott, so do we>

    76Buc

    76Buc

    Statement 1: I don’t agree. What we need at WR is speed. This offense needs speed. If Brate comes back, we don’t need another big, lumbering reeiver; we need a burner that can take the top off the defense, stretching the field and opening up the running game as well.
    Prediction 1: Until he proves otherwise Sweezy is Carl Nicks to me. – Light needs to find a quality starter on offense and defense in FA. – Glennon is gone as teams desparate for a QB bid up the price.
    Prediction 2: Losing to the Lams and Oakland were tragadies. we should have been 11-5. I don’t think we will lose those kinds of games next year.

