2-Point Conversion: Losing Brate Was A Killer For Bucs In Loss To Saints

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 22nd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: sr@pewterreport.com

    cgmaster27

    Tough game but not surprising in its results. We have made progress this year for the first time in a long time and I predicted 9-7 as a best case scenario for us. Next week we can get that.
    I know we’re all disappointed in our finish, but as Bucs fans we have had playoff aspirations for the first time in a long time. I figured this team was one more draft off of being a playoff team so here’s to hoping.
    Statement 1: losing brate was terrible. First off , it was a cheap shot in his back, second Myers is a sloth out there and you can guarantee one of those two passes would’ve been a td with brate in there. He will be outstanding going into next year. Kee grinding brate!
    Statement 2: will was definitely missed. Their run game was gashing us for 5 a clip. Right up the gut as well.
    Question 1: I have no fucking clue what huff is still doing back there. That play was disastrous, and what oussed me off the most about it was his weak ass effort to even pick the damn ball up. That dude needs to be cut tomorrow , I don’t care what our we depth is.
    Question 2: I’m not sure why he didn’t kick it deep. It was pretty much a situation where you had to hold them to three and out and it would’ve been much more effective with them in their side of the field . Our defense couldn’t get a stop all day anyways so I didn’t expect much.
    Prediction 1: no doubt about it. Jameis had to trrrible interceptions today. I knew the first was going to happen right after we got stuffed. He needs to okay within himself and learn from this stuff. Another offseason working on mechanics can only help. He wasn’t ready for prime time which is surprising to me. He’s only 22 and he needs to mature in the field now. We also need a few more weapons as this offense is running in nuts and bolts outside of big mike and brate.
    Prediction 2: I’ll take this a step further and eco my own statement. Doug won’t be on this team next year. After watching Rogers today it’s clear Doug is a shell of a running back missing lanes and cutbacks . We will be drafting a rb next year, fortunately it’s a very deep class.
    I would like to say merry Christmas to all of my fellow Bucs fans, even the ones I argue with constantly. Our Bucs have shown improvement this year with a rookie head coach, 22 year old qb, first year defensive coordinator, and a ton of injuries. Thy gave us hope for the first time in a long time and I’m grateful for that. Next season is when I expected a serious playoff push. Go Bucs!

    Amo

    Same to you cgmaster27, although we agree pretty much on everything. The Saints scored on 5 consecutive drives against our bend, then break defense. I’ll say this about Koetter, everyone knows when he has lost faith in a player. Forgive my pessimism but there is no guarantee we take a step forward next year. We will have to face Brees twice, Ryan twice, Cam twice, Rodgers and, um, Brady. These guys know how to win and while I understand Jameis will be in his third year, I’m thinking 2018 for a real shot at the playoffs.
    We have to see where Cook from FSU is going to fall in the draft. We also need to say goodbye to Hawley, Huff, Meyers, Conte, Martin, Daryl Smith and Dotson. I would try and sign Ryan Fitzpatrick as a back-up and a veteran right tackle. Lastly, we need to draft a center, a 2WR, a CB/Safety. Merry Christmas and Happy holidays to all.

    Horse

    I see some players on the team who can help us on the OL. Gottschalk at Center and Benanoch as a solid back up for Pamphile and Marpet. We need to draft another OL, TE,WR,LB,CB. Oh yes, a real back up QB. Go Bucs!

