2017 Underclassman NFL Draft Tracker

It is draft declaration season, everyone!

Even though the holiday weeks are coming to a close, the excitement of the 2017 season is just beginning. Between now and mid-January, football fans will frantically search Twitter and read their favorite team’s blogs to see which college underclassmen are returning and which are forgoing their eligibility to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

So instead of letting you read anonymous sources and get each player’s decision one-by-one, PewterReport.com is giving you a one-stop-shop on the 2017 underclassmen that are putting their names into the draft pool. The Bucs have drafted several underclassmen over the years including Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Jameis Winston, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, middle linebacker Kwon Alexander and others. One or more of these underclassmen could be wearing pewter and red come training camp.

The table below will be updated regularly until the January 16 deadline, so bookmark it and check back in!

The following players have declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.