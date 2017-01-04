BREAKING NEWS
2017 Underclassman NFL Draft Tracker

About the author

Profile gravatar of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of Horse

    Horse

    Okay, that’s 52 and probably make it another 25 underclassmen by the end of January. I have no clue what our needs might be until we sign our players who are free agents, restricted players, and other free agents, trades.

    0
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version