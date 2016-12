Share 0

Bucs fans are largely upset that their team was unable to stretch their winning streak to six games, falling to 8-6 in a 26-20 loss to the Cowboys.

PewterReport.com editor in chief Mark Cook says it’s good that you’re upset, because despite all the problems Tampa Bay had in the game (the turnovers, poor play from the offensive line), the Bucs still had two opportunities late to win the game.