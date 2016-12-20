BREAKING NEWS
Bucs’ Adjei-Barimah Back From Suspension But Injured

About the author

Profile gravatar of Zach Shapiro

Zach Shapiro

Zach is entering his 3rd year covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a writer for PewterReport.com. Since 2014, he's handled a large part of the beat reporting responsibilities at PR, attending all media gatherings and publishing and promoting content daily. Zach is a native of Sarasota, FL, and a graduate of the University of Tampa. He has also covered high school football for the Tampa Tribune and the NFL for Pro Player Insiders. Contact him at: zshapiro12@gmail.com

3 Comments

  1
    Profile gravatar of Garv

    Garv

    This sounds suspicious to me. Strange that he happened to get hurt right when his suspension started and still is. Maybe the Buccaneers feel they need to keep the roster as is going into New Orleans? Might need another DL player to take the place of Gholston?

    0
    Report user
  2
    Profile gravatar of Horse

    Horse

    Put him on IR; it’s just for two games. We really have two concerns to deal with; Right Tackle if Dotson is not going to be cleared, and Gholston who has a wounded wing and I don’t see where he could be effective at this point in time. Go Bucs!

    0
    Report user
  3
    Profile gravatar of scubog

    scubog

    I’d sure like to know how Elliott is starting at nickle over Verner. only thought is that Verner is the back-up on the outside and Elliott is the back-up nickle. Puzzling. Perhaps the all-knowing Naples can offer an explanation.

    0
    Report user

