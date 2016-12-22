Fifth Down With G/C Evan Smith: Steak, Gym Trainer, And Pantera

Share 0

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature this season called Fifth Down, that will showcase some of the Bucs players each week as the season goes along to reveal what they are like off of the football field. This week’s featured player is center/guard Evan Smith.

Q1. If you are sentenced to death row, and the warden asks you what your final meal is, what are you eating?

A. “Probably some steak, potatoes and green beans. For dessert probably brownie with some ice cream, something with chocolate. And to drink just a regular Coke. I don’t drink a lot of soda, but that is kind of my one guilty pleasure.”



Q2. You are sitting around on a weekend with nothing to do and none of your friends will find out, what is your guilty pleasure television show?

A. “Honestly I don’t know. I doing watch a lot of TV, but I guess maybe kids cartoons. But I watch it with my daughter. Nothing I am embarrassed to watch.”

Q3. If you weren’t playing professional football, what profession would you be doing?

A. “If I were doing something now, besides football, maybe like a trainer, or high school coach. Something like that.”

Q4. If you could date anyone, who would be your biggest celebrity dream date?

A. “That would have been a great question years ago, but I don’t really pay attention to that now. Maybe right now, Scarlett Johansson.”



Q5. You are driving cross country and you can only listen to one artist, who is it going to be?

A.“Probably if it was going to get stuck on something I would want it to be like non-stop Pantera or some type of metal. I can do country, but definitely not cross country.”