After Self-Evaluation, Bucs’ Koetter Might Give Up Play-Calling Duties

It’s not just the players who get evaluated after the season.

Even coaches aren’t safe from the “eye in the sky.”

On Monday, less than 24 hours after the Bucs beat the Panthers to wrap up their first season under head coach Dirk Koetter, the head ball coach told the media gathered at One Buc that he was in the process of evaluating himself.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and I’m probably not ready to make any crazy announcements on that today because I think about a lot of stuff all the time,” Koetter said. “How can I, in the stuff that I control, make us better? And are there places where I’m making us worse? I learned, as a head coach, I’d love to have more time to get involved with individual players on a daily basis. When I do get a chance to talk to players one-on-one, I enjoy it. I enjoy the motivational part of trying to reach guys and different groups on the team.

“As far as my schedule goes, I’m asking myself all the time, ‘Are the things I have to spend my time on, are those in the best interest of helping the Bucs win games? Or am I spinning my wheels on stuff that doesn’t reall matter?’ What’s the most important things to helping us win? Those are questions that don’t all have to be answered today. Because of the changeover in the NFL, we have to see how some of that shakes out as well. It might not be possible for the staff to come back 100 percent the same way. We’ll have to see how that works out in the coming days.”

Koetter was asked to clarify his statement and if he would consider allowing someone else to call plays next season.

“I’m contemplating how does our team get better, in all areas,” Koetter said. “When we look at everything, if there’s someone out there who can do a better job to help us than me calling the plays, then that’s something that we definitely need to look at.”

With at least six NFL teams looking for new coaches, that means at least six staffs that will be out of work, and a pool of offensive minds to choose from.

Or Koetter could look within his own staff.

He was asked if he felt there were some candidates currently with offices at One Buc that could take on the role.

“Yeah, more than one.”

While not mentioning any by names, the obvious three candidates would be wide receiver coach/offensive coordinator Todd Monken, quarterback coach Mike Bajakian and offensive line coach George Warhop who is the running game coordinator.

The Bucs saw their offensive production drop in 2016 from a record-setting performance just a year before. Part of the issue was the Bucs running game that struggled for much of the year. Koetter said that and the lack of explosive plays hurt the Bucs offense.

“Just, the explosive play thing, a couple things that jump out – and part of this is health related – last year, passing and running, Doug and Chuck Sims combined for 37 explosive plays,” Koetter said. “This year, eight. Now, don’t misquote me on this, that is in no way just their fault. Part of it is injury related – they didn’t have nearly as many attempts. But, in touches per play, over nine percent explosives last year. About four percent explosives this year on touches between those two players. And even though Mike Evans and Cam had really good years, we actually went down by four explosives in those two guys. They went from 46 a year ago to 42 this year.

“You know, I’ve said many, many times, that we believe, besides turnovers, that explosive plays are the next biggest factor in winning and losing. That was our bigget droppoff in offense this year, in explosive plays. And that was both in the running and throwing game.”

Pressed on a timetable for a decision to relinquish play-calling duties, Koetter smiled to the media.

“Until September 10 next year. I have that long.”

– Zach Shapiro contributed to this report