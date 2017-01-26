Twitter Live With Richard Sherman On Bucs’ Evans (Video)

Pewter Report’s Mark Cook is live at the Pro Bowl all week, covering both teams as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup. On Thursday, Cook caught up with Seahawks Pro Bowler Richard Sherman and asked him about some of the young and up and coming receivers in the league, including Bucs first time Pro Bowler Mike Evans.

Sherman, who is often criticized for his on-the-field trash talking, is completely different away from the competition. Sherman has been one of the last to leave the practice fields each day, taking time to oblige almost all interview requests and also signing for fans.

Below is the two minute interview that PewterReport.com first shared live on Twitter earlier in the day. Stick with PewterReport.com for move Twitter live video all week, from Orlando and also from Mobile at the Senior Bowl.