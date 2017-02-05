CB Rhodes Remembers A Competitive Winston; Likes His Pro Game

Former college teammates of Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston still remember him fondly from their days on the field in Tallahassee.

Even those who spent just one season getting to know the Bucs signal caller.

Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes was more than happy to give his opinion of the Bessemer, Ala. native to PewterReport.com last month while in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.

“Aw man, Jameis, agressive, I mean he is throwing the ball into windows with three people there, he’s going to make that throw,” Rhodes said. “He is an aggressive quarterback who believes in his receivers, he believes in Mike Evans. No matter who is covering him, he is throwing him the ball. That is the trust he has in Mike.”

Those who have watched Winston run aren’t going to confuse his form to Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt anytime soon. Especially Rhodes, who laughed when recalling a young Winston who showed up in Tallahassee ready to challenge his teammates.

“He was always a competitor,” Rhodes said. “Always competing. He was always trying to race everyone. He thought he was fast and everything like that. We were like, ‘Bro you are slow.’ His whole form was ugly, I was like, ‘You aren’t beating anbody.’

“But you can see he is a leader, a young leader. It is hard for a young NFL player to come in and take control of a team, and his guys listen to him. I just love everything about him. He does everything right.”