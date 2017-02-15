NFL Franchise Tag Designation Period Now Open

The NFL franchise tag designation period opened on Wednesday, allowing teams to tag one player to ensure they don’t become a free agent. The two-week window ends on March 1 at 4 p.m. and free agency officially begins on March 9.

The Buccaneers don’t have any players this year that would be franchise tagged, but below are the breakdowns of how it works, as some potential players on their radar could receive one of these three tags.

According to NFL.com the breakdown of the tagging works this way.

Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position for the current year, or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary, whichever is greater. The player’s team has all negotiating rights to the player.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When most people refer to the “franchise tag” it’s generally the non-exclusive version to which they are discussing. It is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years, or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player’s current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Transition tag: Think of this as the “you are pretty good, and we might want to keep you, but aren’t willing to put a ring on you ourselves” tag. The transition designation is a one-year tender offer to a player for an amount that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position — as opposed to top five. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another team, but no compensation if the team chooses not to match.

Below are a list of what the franchise tags were for 2016, but the numbers are expected to bump up.

Quarterback: $19.953 million

Defensive end: $15.701 million

Wide Receiver: $14.599 million

Linebacker: $14.129 million

Cornerback: $13.952 million

Offensive line: $13.706 million

Defensive tackle: $13.615 million

Running back: $11.789 million

Safety: $10.806 million

Tight End: $9.118 million

Kicker/Punter: $4.599 million