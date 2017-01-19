Adrian Peterson Names Buccaneers As A Team He Wants To Play For

This afternoon on ESPN’s television show First Take, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of three teams he’d like to play for if he doesn’t return to Minnesota – the others being the Houston Texans and New York Giants.

"I definitely have five strong more years. Without a doubt." –@AdrianPetersonhttps://t.co/xkX0R4cG84 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2017

Peterson is due to make almost $18 million in salary and bonuses next season, which starts with a $6 million roster bonus that kicks in on March 11. If the Vikings were to cut Peterson before then, that would open up $18 million on their salary cap, which would give them about $37 million of cap room to work with this offseason.

Peterson is currently 31 years old (he’ll be 32 by the time training camp start). In his first seven season in the NFL, he rushed for over 1,000 yards (including a 2,000 yard rushing season in 2010) all but once. However, since then, he’s had two injury-riddle seasons, first in 2014 (groin), then this past year in 2016 (torn meniscus). Not to mention his torn ACL in 2011, which he recovered from at a super-human rate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from being 5th in the NFL in rushing in 2015 to 24th in 2016. Peterson should go into 2017 fully healthy, but there are plenty of obstacles in the way before his wishes of playing for Tampa Bay could come true.

The biggest would be what the Bucs would do with their recently-suspended franchise back, Doug Martin.

Could this knowledge of Peterson’s interest change how the Buccaneers approach their current running back situation?

Or better yet, should it?