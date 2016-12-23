Bucs-Saints Injury Report (12-23)

The Buccaneers and Saints released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. Items in BOLD denote a change from the previous day.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE Robert Ayers – Illness – Full – Not Listed
T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – DNP – Out
T Demar Dotson – Concussion – DNP – Out
DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP – Out
DT Gerald McCoy – Foot – Full – Questionable
New Orleans Saints
CB Delvin Breaux – Shoulder – DNP – Out
LB Dannell Ellerbe – Foot – Limited – Questionable
FB John Kuhn – Hip – Limited – Questionable
LB Craig Robertson – Shoulder – Limited – Questionable
C Max Unger – Foot – Limited – Questionable