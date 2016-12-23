Bucs-Saints Injury Report (12-23)

Share 0

The Buccaneers and Saints released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. Items in BOLD denote a change from the previous day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Robert Ayers – Illness – Full – Not Listed

T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – DNP – Out

T Demar Dotson – Concussion – DNP – Out

DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP – Out

DT Gerald McCoy – Foot – Full – Questionable

New Orleans Saints

CB Delvin Breaux – Shoulder – DNP – Out

LB Dannell Ellerbe – Foot – Limited – Questionable

FB John Kuhn – Hip – Limited – Questionable

LB Craig Robertson – Shoulder – Limited – Questionable

C Max Unger – Foot – Limited – Questionable