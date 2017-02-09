Buccaneers Sign Former Florida State Seminole to a Futures Contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that the team has signed long snapper Dax Dellenbach to a futures contract.

For those that aren’t familiar with the term, signing a player to a “futures contract” means they are being signed for the next upcoming season. It’s usually a one- or two-year deal set at the league minimum salary based on number of years of experience the player has had in the NFL. Only players who were not a team’s active roster at the end of the previous season are eligible to sign a futures contract.

Dellenbach played college ball at Florida State, where he handled the long snapping duties for punts, field goals and PATs from 2010 to 2012. Since then he’s been bounced around the NFL, as is typical for long snappers.

The signing is most likely due to current Buccaneers long snapper, Andrew DePaola, suffering a knee injury in the final game of the 2016 season. He’s also set to hit free agency this offseason.

Dellenbach was given a tryout with the Bucs during camp before the 2016 season, and is familiar with kicker Roberto Aguayo.