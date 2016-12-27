Share 0

It was only eight days ago when the Bucs (basically) controlled their own playoff destiny with a legitimate shot at an NFC South title and another home game, to boot. Now, barring a miracle, the team will see its season end after Week 17 for the ninth consecutive year following a 31-24 loss in New Orleans Saturday.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who’s set to miss the playoffs for the seventh time in as many years as a pro, spoke disappointedly Monday but sees light at the end of the 2016 tunnel.

“This has been special this year,” the Bucs All-Pro three-technique said. “And I think we’re turning that page. Just still growing pains, but we can build off this. I think everything is just going to keep going up, and it’s been fun. It’s positive and it’s exciting to see what’s to come. The final chapter is not written on this season.”

In fact, the current chapter is still being written and could finish with an impressive footnote. After starting 0-4 at home this season – bringing the team to 3-17 in Tampa since 2014 – the Bucs now have a chance to finish with four straight wins at Raymond James Stadium. That would also give Tampa Bay, which started 3-5 in the first half of the year, a 6-2 record to close out a winning season.

And while Dirk Koetter doesn’t subscribe to the notion that the final game can impact the next season – “Our defending Super Bowl champs aren’t going to be in the playoffs this year,” the Bucs coach pointed out Monday, the matchup Sunday will go a long way towards measuring progress for this season.

“We were 4-0 in the third quarter and right now we’re 1-2 in the fourth quarter,” Koetter said. “We need to get a win this week and finish this regular season strong.”

What’s more, last time the Bucs faced the Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sidelined with a concussion. Carolina was also without running back Jonathan Stewart and showed different looks up front on both lines. Those, among other reasons, are why McCoy sees this game as a critical indication of his teams’ improvement.

If nothing else, a win would lift the mood of the team – and fans – heading into the offseason or improbable postseason.

“You never want to end the season with a bad taste in your mouth,” McCoy said. “Finishing the season with a big win at home … fans deserve that. They’ve been incredible this year.”