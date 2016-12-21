BREAKING NEWS
  • BUCS' EVANS AND MCCOY SELECTED TO PRO BOWL; GRIMES, DAVID, ANGER AND ALEXANDER NAMED ALTERNATES
Bucs’ D-Line Surprise Families At Christmas Event

About the author

Profile gravatar of Zach Shapiro

Zach Shapiro

Zach is entering his 3rd year covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a writer for PewterReport.com. Since 2014, he's handled a large part of the beat reporting responsibilities at PR, attending all media gatherings and publishing and promoting content daily. Zach is a native of Sarasota, FL, and a graduate of the University of Tampa. He has also covered high school football for the Tampa Tribune and the NFL for Pro Player Insiders. Contact him at: zshapiro12@gmail.com

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of scubog

    scubog

    Non football fans, who sometimes bemoan our sports teams, sure must see the good the players, many who remain here after retirement, bring to our community. Always proud of the vast majority of the “good guys” who donate their limited time, which to me is a greater sacrifice than their monetary contributions.

    0
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version