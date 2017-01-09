Bucs DC Mike Smith Comes In Second For Jags HC Job

About the author

Profile gravatar of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of jerseybucsfan

    jerseybucsfan

    Trevor Sikkema has been a great add to the PR staff. Good stuff!

    0
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile gravatar of Horse

    Horse

    I still believe Smith needs another year here before he moves on. Don’t forget Smith was fired as HC with Atlanta and look how good they have done since then.

    0
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version