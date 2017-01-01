Bucs Know Their Draft Spot; Possible Players To Take

Share 0

A couple plays here, a couple plays there. That’s how close this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team was to ending their playoff drought in the 2016 season.

Finishing the year off with a thrilling win certainly cools the burn of coming up just short, but finishing 9-7 also tells us this team isn’t far off from playing big games in January. One way they’ll surely put a heavy emphasis on in acquiring those next few key pieces is through the draft.

With the playoff picture set, here’s where every non-playoff team will be drafting.

# Team Rec. Rec. % SoS % 1 Cleveland Browns 1-15 0.063 0.549 2 San Francisco 49ers 2-14 0.125 0.504 3 Chicago Bears 3-13 0.188 0.522 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 3-13 0.188 0.528 5 Los Angeles Rams (pick belong to Titans) 4-12 0.250 0.506 6 New York Jets 5-11 0.313 0.518 7 San Diego Chargers 5-11 0.313 0.543 8 Carolina Panthers 6-10 0.375 0.518 9 Cincinnati Bengals 6-9-1 0.400 0.522 10 Buffalo Bills 7-9 0.438 0.482 11 New Orleans Saints 7-9 0.438 0.526 12 Philadelphia Eagles (pick belong to Browns) 7-9 0.438 0.560 13 Arizona Cardinals 7-8-1 0.467 0.462 T-14 Minnesota Vikings (pick belongs to Eagles) 8-8 0.500 0.492 T-14 Indianapolis Colts 8-8 0.500 0.492 16 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 0.500 0.498 17 Washington 8-7-1 0.533 0.516 18 Tennessee Titans 9-7 0.563 0.465 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-7 0.563 0.492 20 Denver Broncos 9-7 0.563 0.549

So now we know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be drafting 19th overall. We may not know exactly who they’ll be taking, but we have a pretty good idea of what the team’s needs will be going into the draft. With those in mind, here are a handful of draft prospects Tampa should be targeting in that pick range.

Dalvin Cook, Running Back, Florida State

So how much will playing in a bowl game versus sitting out a bowl game really matter? We’re about to find out. Even if scouts and General Mangers thought LSU’s Leonard Fournette was the better running back prospects, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook certainly closed that gap (whatever it was) with an impressive 20-carry, 145-yard performance in the Orange Bowl.

Where these two will be drafted will set the tone for the running back class. If the tide turns and teams start taking halfbacks early this year due to the alluring talent, Cook most likely won’t be available for the Bucs. However, if a couple pass rushers and quarterbacks get over drafted, who knows?

If he’s there, it would be very hard not to take him.

Corey Davis, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan

Corey Davis is a prospect that people know there’s hype around, but most likely haven’t had the chance to see for themselves. For Tampa Bay fans, that needs to change for the upcoming Cotton Bowl.

Mike Williams is my top wide receiver, but he’s a guy I don’t see slipping all the way to Tampa spot. Washington’s John Ross is also a possibility at receiver, but Alabama exposed him a bit when they finally pressed him (not many teams play press in the Pac-12, hence his big-time numbers). That leaves Davis as the obvious choice — a good choice to have. Davis is a great athlete, but it’s how he controls his athleticism that makes him worth taking. He’s a precise route runner, and an instant WR2 for this offense.

Derek Barnett, Defensive End, Tennessee

Only one player in Tennessee’s school history has ever recorded 33 sacks in a career — and no, it’s not Reggie White. It’s Derek Barnett. Barnett finished his collegiate career with one more sack than the College Football Hall of Fame — and Pro Football Hall of Fame — inductee thanks to three straight seasons with double digit sacks.

You’re going to read this a lot during draft season and beyond, but it’s a true saying: You can never have too many elite pass rushers. Defensive coordinator Mike Smith got his 4-3 defensive an edge presence it desperately needed with Noah Spence last year, but I still think the Bucs are one more pass rusher away from really taking off. A great pass rush boosts every other layer of a defense. With a plethora of talented pass rushers to chose from in this draft class, Barnett has a chance to fall to the 15-20 pick range.

Taco Charlton, Defensive End, Michigan

If they can’t get their hands on Barnett, Charlton would be my next guy in line for Tampa.

Charlton had a very nice performance in the Orange Bowl with two tackles for a loss and a sack. He’s a true 4-3 pass rushing defensive end, which bodes well for the Bucs since they don’t use the more popular stand-up pass rushers we’re seeing so much of in college football. Charlton could stand to get better in the run game, and pairing that with Spence’s struggles as a run defender could be worrisome with a first round pick. That said, if paired together, when both of those guys get the green light to collapse the pocket on both sides, well, opposing quarterbacks beware.

Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

Look, I’ve had plenty of people say this to me on Twitter, and I’m sure it’s going to continue throughout the draft process, but the Bucs just aren’t going to take an offensive tackle in the first round; they’re not. Demar Dotson and Donovan Smith are going to go into camp as the team’s tackles.

With that said, there are plenty of Bucs fan who say that offensive line help as a whole is something that still needs to be addressed. If they’re going to do that in the first round, I say it should be with LSU’s massive man in the middle, Ethan Pocic. Pocic is a 6-foot-7 center who can really move. He can pull as a lead blocker and shift anywhere in pass protection. A first round pick needs to contribute relatively soon in year one. With center Joe Hawley an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Pocic could be the day one starter in 2017.