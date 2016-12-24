Bucs’ Martin Inactive For Saints Game

Share 0

The Buccaneers running game has been hit or miss this season – with a lot more miss than hit – unless you including being hit behind the line of scrimmage.

With a struggling rushing attack, the Bucs have made starter Doug Martin inactive for today’s game against the Saints. Jacquizz Rodgers, who was inactive last week against the Cowboys, will see more action, along with rookie Peyton Barber and Charles Sims.

Since returning from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Cardinals, Martin is only averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

There was no official reason for Martin being inactive from the team. But it appears Martin is a healthy scratch as he did not show up on the team’s injury report this week.

Other in actives for Saturday areDemar Dotson, Gosder Cherilus, Will Gholston, along with John Hughes, Ryan Griffin and Bernard Reedy.