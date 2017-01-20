Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Tis the season of mock drafts.

To hardcore NFL fans, it is a four-month long celebration culminating with their favorite team making seven picks – give or take a few – over a three-day weekend in April.

And for NFL websites and publications, it a four-month long bonanza of mock draft debate and chatter, filled with smokescreens, hidden messages, players rising and falling, and a lot of luck to even get a few of the picks right. For NFL front offices, the pressure is on, and those “sources” we have built over the years become suddenly tight lipped.

Below is a list of links to the latest mock drafts, and the players they have targeted for Tampa Bay.

PewterReport.com – Western Michigan WR Corey Davis

Scott Reynolds took on the task of building the first mock Bucs mock draft of the season earlier this month, and has the Bucs selecting a speedy receiver to compliment Mike Evans. Click here to see not only Reynolds analysis of Davis, but also the rest of the Bucs picks.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper – Michigan DE Taco Charlton

Kiper has been round doing mock drafts since the days of Bart Starr. Well, maybe not quite that long, but he is one of the originals mockers, and thinks the Bucs go defense with Charlton.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah – Missouri DE Charles Harris

Friend of PewterReport.com, and host of one of the best national podcast’s, Daniel Jeremiah is on the same page as Kiper, but thinks the Bucs are leaning towards another talented pass rusher in Harris.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar – LSU C Ethan Pocic

Some Bucs fans have been clamoring for an upgrade to the offensive line, and Pocic is a player that could help the Buccaneers do just that. Kadar has the Bucs looking to replace Joe Hawley, who is an unrestricted free agent.

As the mock season gets closer to the actual draft, we will see more and more pundits weighing in, and plenty of changes between now and then. In the meantime, football fans can relish in their draft version of Christmas, and PewterReport.com will keep serving them up as they come in.