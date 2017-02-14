Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Howard Tops List, But Opinions Vary

Tis the season of mock drafts.
To hardcore NFL fans, it is a four-month long celebration culminating with their favorite team making seven picks – give or take a few – over a three-day weekend in April.
And for NFL websites and publications, it a four-month long bonanza of mock draft debate and chatter, filled with smokescreens, hidden messages, players rising and falling, and a lot of luck to even get a few of the picks right.
For NFL front offices, the pressure is on, and those “sources” we have built over the years become suddenly tight lipped.
Below is a list of Bucs picks from the latest mock drafts.
PewterReport.com
TE O.J. Howard – Alabama
ESPN’s Todd McShay
TE O.J. Howard – Alabama
ESPN’s Mel Kiper
DE Taco Charlton – Michigan
USA Today’s Luke Easterling
DL Solomon Thomas – Stanford
Walter Football
RB Christian McCaffrey – Stanford
CBS Sports
Rob Rang – CB Sidney Jobes – Washington
Dane Brugler – WR John Ross – Washington
NFL Network
Charley Casserly –DE Charles Harris – Missouri
Daniel Jeremiah – RB Alvin Kamara – Tennessee
Bucky Brooks – DE Derek Barnett – Tennessee
Lance Zierlein – DT Malik McDowell – Michigan State