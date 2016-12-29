Bucs-Panthers Injury Report (12-29)

Share 0

The Bucs and Panthers released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Items in BOLD denote changes from the previous day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – Limited

T Demar Dotson – Concussion – Full

DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP

CB Vernon Hargreaves III – Abdomen – Limited

Carolina Panthers

DE Mario Addison – Foot – Full

QB Derek Anderson – Illness – DNP

WR Devin Funchess – Knee – DNP

K Graham Gano – Left Ankle – Full

DE Charles Johnson – Foot – DNP

QB Cam Newton – Right Shoulder – Limited

TE Greg Olsen – Elbow – DNP

RB Jonathan Stewart – Foot – DNP