Bucs-Panthers Injury Report (12-29)

The Bucs and Panthers released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Items in BOLD denote changes from the previous day.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – Limited
T Demar Dotson – Concussion – Full
DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP
CB Vernon Hargreaves III – Abdomen – Limited
Carolina Panthers
DE Mario Addison – Foot – Full
QB Derek Anderson – Illness – DNP
WR Devin Funchess – Knee – DNP
K Graham Gano – Left Ankle – Full
DE Charles Johnson – Foot – DNP
QB Cam Newton – Right Shoulder – Limited
TE Greg Olsen – Elbow – DNP
RB Jonathan Stewart – Foot – DNP