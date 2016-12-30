Bucs-Panthers Injury Report (12-30)

The Bucs and Panthers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. Items in BOLD denote changes from the previous day.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – Full – Questionable
T Demar Dotson – Concussion – Full – Not Listed
DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP – Out
CB Vernon Hargreaves III – Abdomen – Limited – Questionable
Carolina Panthers
DE Mario Addison – Foot – Full – Not Listed
QB Derek Anderson – Illness – DNP – Out
WR Devin Funchess – Knee – DNP
K Graham Gano – Left Ankle – Full – Not Listed
DE Charles Johnson – Foot – DNP – Out
QB Cam Newton – Right Shoulder – Limited – Questionable
TE Greg Olsen – Elbow – DNP – Questionable
RB Jonathan Stewart – Foot – DNP – Questionable