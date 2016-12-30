Bucs-Panthers Injury Report (12-30)

Share 0

The Bucs and Panthers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. Items in BOLD denote changes from the previous day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – Full – Questionable

T Demar Dotson – Concussion – Full – Not Listed

DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP – Out

CB Vernon Hargreaves III – Abdomen – Limited – Questionable

Carolina Panthers

DE Mario Addison – Foot – Full – Not Listed

QB Derek Anderson – Illness – DNP – Out

WR Devin Funchess – Knee – DNP

K Graham Gano – Left Ankle – Full – Not Listed

DE Charles Johnson – Foot – DNP – Out

QB Cam Newton – Right Shoulder – Limited – Questionable

TE Greg Olsen – Elbow – DNP – Questionable

RB Jonathan Stewart – Foot – DNP – Questionable