Bucs Place TE Brate, CB Adjei-Barimah On IR

Bucs fans will have to wait until next year to see another Jameis Winston-to-Cameron Brate touchdown reception.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that the emerging tight end’s season is over one game shy of the finish line. Brate suffered a back injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s 31-24 loss in New Orleans. The injury came on a 9-yard reception that was negated because of right guard Ali Marpet’s holding penalty.

Brate’s record-tying 2016 campaign comes to an end after he contributed 57 catches for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. Prior to Saturday’s injury, Brate tied Jimmy Giles’ single-season franchise record of eight touchdowns by a tight end by getting into the end zone from 12 yards out early in the second quarter. That score also put Brate into sole possession of the NFL lead at the position. He’s now got one more than San Diego Chargers rookie Hunter Henry and the Tennessee Titans’ Delaine Walker.

In other Tuesday moves, Tampa Bay also placed cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah on injured reserve. The second-year pro played in 10 games this year, but had his season interrupted by a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Adjei-Barimah hasn’t played since Week 11’s road win against the Kansas City Chiefs.