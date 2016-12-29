Bucs Promote From Practice Squad; Another Another

Share 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Thursday that the team has promoted defensive end Channing Ward from the practice squad to the active roster.

Ward (6-4, 275) has played in five games for Tampa Bay this season, with one start, recording five tackles. He wears No. 71 for the Buccaneers.

The team also announced that tackle Kyler Kerbyson has been signed to the practice squad.

Kerbyson (6-4, 318) has spent time on Tampa Bay’s practice squad this season. The former Tennessee Volunteer entered the NFL as a college free agent with the New England Patriots this past offseason. A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kerbyson will wear No. 60 for Tampa Bay.

– Courtesy of Buccaneers Communications