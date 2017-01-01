BREAKING NEWS
  • THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS BEAT THE CAROLINA PANTHERS, 17-16, FINISH 2016 AS WINNERS WITH 9-7 RECORD
Bucs Ring In 2017 With 17-16 Season-Ending Win Over Panthers

3 Comments

    We won! A well fault game where defense was the name of the game for the Bucs! It’s obvious we need help on the offensive side and hopefully free agency and the draft will make us better as we have one serious schedule in 2017. Right now, Happy New Year to everyone! 9-7 feels better than 8-8. Okay Pewter Report start bragging as you were spot on with your preiction. Go Bucs!

    Congrats on the winning season bucs! Now it’s time to heal and get ready for some new additions to this team. Today was an ugly game but the defense showed out. Grimes was fantastic and Tandy is no doubt in line for a starting role and a new contract. Now it’s time to focus on our draft and the very very long offseason. Already missing my Sunday ritual. Go bucs and 2017 is our year!

