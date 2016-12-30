BREAKING NEWS
Bucs Rookies Point Towards A Promising Future

About the author

Profile gravatar of Zach Shapiro

Zach Shapiro

Zach is entering his 3rd year covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a writer for PewterReport.com. Since 2014, he's handled a large part of the beat reporting responsibilities at PR, attending all media gatherings and publishing and promoting content daily. Zach is a native of Sarasota, FL, and a graduate of the University of Tampa. He has also covered high school football for the Tampa Tribune and the NFL for Pro Player Insiders. Contact him at: zshapiro12@gmail.com

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    I believe V Hargreaves would be better in the slot because of his size and quickness. The receiver’s just in our division are very tall. I have to admit I didn’t care for N Spence I thought he was to small but he has had a good year even being hurt some players would have taken many weeks off like one TE we had! As far as Aguayo I still think we could have had him in the 3rd maybe even 4thround

    0
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version