Bucs RTs Dotson, Cherilus Return To Practice, While RB Martin Absent

Buccaneers right tackles Demar Dotson and Gosder Cherilus returned to practice on Wednesday, which was a welcome sign as Tampa Bay heads into the final game of the 2016 regular season finale. Dotson missed the final two practices last week and only practiced once, which was last Wedenesday, and only in a limited fashion. Dotson, who has been in the concussion protocol since suffering the injury following the San Diego game, has missed the last three games and remains in the protocol.

There is some optimism that Dotson could start against Carolina on Sunday, and that would be a welcomed addition as Cherilus is also coming off a groin and ankle injury he suffered against Dallas two weeks ago while starting for Dotson. With Dotson and Cherilus out last week against New Orleans, the Bucs moved starting left guard Kevin Pamphile to right tackle and inserted veteran reserve Evan Smith in at left guard.

Two notable absences at Wednesday’s practice were defensive end William Gholston, who is still recovering from a dislocated elbow he suffered against Dallas that caused him to miss last week’s game at New Orleans, and also running back Doug Martin, whose absence has been excused. The Bucs’ starting running back for much of the 2016 season was demoted for the Saints game in what has been described as a “coach’s decision.” Martin has rushed for 421 yards and three touchdowns on 144 carries (2.9 avg.). Martin is expected to be inactive again versus Carolina on Sunday.

Jacquizz Rodgers started in place of Martin in New Orleans last week, rushing for 485 yards and two touchdowns on 112 carries (4.3 avg.) on the season, including 63 yards rushing and a touchdown against the Saints. Rodgers will start again against Carolina on Sunday. Rodgers has had both of the Bucs’ 100-yard rushing efforts this year – 101 yards against the Panthers in the team’s 17-14 win on Monday Night Football and 154 yards the following game in a 34-17 victory at San Francisco.