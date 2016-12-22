Bucs-Saints Injury Report (12-22)

The Buccaneers and Saints released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Items in BOLD denote a change from the previous day.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE Robert Ayers – Illness – Full
T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – DNP
T Demar Dotson – Concussion – DNP
DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP
DT Gerald McCoy – Foot – Full
New Orleans Saints
CB Delvin Breaux – Shoulder – DNP
LB Dannell Ellerbe – Foot – Limited
FB John Kuhn – Hip – Limited
LB Craig Robertson – Shoulder – Limited
C Max Unger – Foot – Limited