Bucs-Saints Injury Report (12-22)

The Buccaneers and Saints released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Items in BOLD denote a change from the previous day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Robert Ayers – Illness – Full

T Gosder Cherilus – Groin/Ankle – DNP

T Demar Dotson – Concussion – DNP

DE William Gholston – Elbow – DNP

DT Gerald McCoy – Foot – Full

New Orleans Saints

CB Delvin Breaux – Shoulder – DNP

LB Dannell Ellerbe – Foot – Limited

FB John Kuhn – Hip – Limited

LB Craig Robertson – Shoulder – Limited

C Max Unger – Foot – Limited