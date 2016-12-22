BREAKING NEWS
  • BUCS' EVANS AND MCCOY SELECTED TO PRO BOWL; GRIMES, DAVID, ANGER AND ALEXANDER NAMED ALTERNATES
Bucs-Saints Injury Report (12-22)

About the author

Profile gravatar of Eric Horchy

Eric Horchy

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of Horse

    Horse

    How did we not bring in another OL last week? Dotson’s done for the season.

    0
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version