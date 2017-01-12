Bucs Should Extend WR Evans Sooner Rather Than Later

Mike Evans deserves to be paid. And sooner rather than later.

Glancing over the NFL key dates and offseason calendar, January 2 was the date that NFL teams could begin negotiating or extending contracts for players selected in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Of that draft, that included Kevin Pamphile. Charles Sims and the troubled tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, the biggest name that stands out is Evans.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, the talents Texas A&M product, and overall No. 7 draft pick, has been nothing short of spectacular, with 238 receptions for 3,578 yards and 27 touchdowns. Locking Evans up to a new contract and extending his deal would give Bucs fans – and quarterback Jameis Winston – piece of mind for years to come, while also showing other players that if the Bucs draft you, and you produce, you will be rewarded.

Getting a deal done now with Evans also would most likely save the team money long term. Beating the Giants to the punch who will most likely be looking to extend Odell Beckham Jr. soon, would help set the market, but at their terms.

General manager Jason Licht and his right hand man Mike Greenberg, were able to do that when they signed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy prior to him becoming a free agent to a seven-year $98 million deal. The Lions weren’t unable to get a deal done with their 2010 top draft pick Ndamukong Suh, and the former Nebraska standout ended up signing a six-year, $144 deal with $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

Paying Evans won’t come cheap, as recent receiver deals have sent many players into a whole other tax bracket. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones signed a five-year $71.25 deal with Atlanta in 2015, Dez Bryant got five years and $70 million, ($45 million guaranteed) and Demaryius Thomas signed for five years, $70 million ($43.75 million guaranteed) with the Broncos.

The good news for the Buccaneers is, they are projected to have the most cap space of any team in the league, so taking care of Evans won’t be a problem. And by inking Evans to a new deal, it alleviates any potential hurt feelings from Evans if the Bucs are active in free agency, looking to add another top-tier receiver to the mix of weapons for Winston.

The Bucs hit a home run by drafting Evans in the first round in 2014, and Evans has done his part production wise. Now the Bucs can lock him up and sleep well at night knowing the Winston to Evans duo will be terrorizing opposing defenses for years to come.