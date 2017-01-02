Bucs Sign RB Sims Among 6 Future/Reserve Free Agents

Share 0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed six players to future/reserve contracts, including several former practice squad players. The Bucs have signed former practice squad running back Blake Sims and former practice squad safety Isaiah Johnson, in addition to former practice squad tight end Tevin Westbrook.

The Bucs also added offensive lineman Mike Liedtke, who was on the Bucs’ practice squad beginning in November after spending time in Miami, the New York Jets, Cleveland and Kansas City during the year, in addition to longtime Tampa Bay practice squad offensive lineman Josh Allen and cornerback Cody Riggs.

Blake, who was signed to the Bucs’ practice squad in late December, was the starting quarterback at Alabama in 2014 where he completed 275-of-430 passes (64 percent) for 3,731 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 705 yards and nine touchdowns on 150 carries (4.7 avg.) and adds some depth in the Bucs’ backfield as Doug Martin’s future in Tampa Bay is in doubt given the fact that he will start the 2017 season with a three-game suspension and has seeking help for a substance abuse problem.

Sims went 12-2 during his senior season for the Crimson Tide and an SEC Championship in a 42-13 win over Missouri. Alabama’s season ended in a 42-35 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State in the college football playoffs semifinal.

The 5-foot-11, 218-pound Sims, who spent time on Atlanta’s practice squad this season after getting try-out looks from Green Bay and Washington last year, ran a 4.57 at the NFL Scouting Combine, but has timed as fast as 4.49 at Alabama.