BREAKING NEWS: JOHN LYNCH TO BE NAMED 49ERS GM
Cover 3: How Much Is Gholston Worth? Scouting Cox, Jr., A Potential Replacement

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

  1. 1
    SaskBucs

    That seems a little too high but I am taking it. The Bucs are not in a position yet to be letting talent and depth walk. There are too many holes to fill and Gholston has proven to be an effective member of the line. He was sorely missed in that Saints game.

  2. 2
    Brandonges

    Great article Trevor. Love the premise and in-depth analysis. I think at the end of the day, I’d be fine with Gholston making the $7.5M average you suggest above if Licht structures it to be guaranteed for only the first two seasons like he typically does. It is certainly over paying based on a lack of sacks and PFF grades, but the Bucs are really in a bind when it comes to run stopping defensive ends. The run defense took a huge step back against the Saints and Cowboys when Gholston went down with injury. I think that stretch proved that Ayers is really the team’s only DE that you want out there on obvious run downs. Spence has yet to bulk up and Smith hasn’t shown that capability yet in his career (I don’t think George Johnson will make the 53 man roster). I think true market value for Gholston is probably more in the $5.5M/year category. But he’s a home grown guy and the Bucs really need him. Pay the man!

