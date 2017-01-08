Watching the Lions fade late in Seattle Saturday night probably felt like a missed opportunity for the Bucs, who were a “strength of victory” tiebreak away from getting a chance to take out the Seahawks twice in one season.

From the eyeball test, Detroit certainly didn’t look stronger than the Bucs but rules are rules and there’s nothing that can be done now. There is, however, a positive to take from the latest playoff outcome, which underscores the feeling that the Bucs are close.

The Seahawks 26-6 Wild Card victory means Tampa Bay will have beaten three of the remaining eight teams – Seahawks, Falcons and Chiefs – by next weekend. That’s a promising stat for a young group that barely missed the playoffs.

Though the Falcons got the best of the Bucs in the latest matchup, a 43-28 TNF win in Week 9, it doesn’t take away from the Bucs impressive opening day. After getting out to 31-13 lead on the road, Tampa Bay was able to hold off MVP favorite Matt Ryan and company to start 1-0 for the first time since 2012. It’s also worth noting, with regards to the Color Rush game, that the Bucs were coming off an overtime loss to compound a short week.

The next two wins over Divisional Week-bound teams featured perhaps Jameis Winston’s best outing, in Kansas City, followed by the defenses’ signature performance, against Seattle, during its strong second half of the season.

The Chiefs, then 7-2, entered Week 11 as winners of their last nine at Arrowhead Stadium. Then Winston threw for 331 yards and was masterful on third down and in the fourth quarter. He finished 12 of 14 for 131 yards on third down alone, and capitalized on Chris Conte’s touchdown-saving interception by leading a nine-play scoring drive the other way. A few more third-down completions in the final minutes drained the clock and sealed the statement victory.

Tampa Bay rode that momentum into Raymond James Stadium the next week, getting two quick touchdowns from Winston to Mike Evans that proved to be enough against Seattle. From the second quarter on, it was all about the defense in the 14-5 win. The unit held Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to 151 yards while intercepting him twice and adding six sacks. Lavonte David also forced and returned a fumble inside the red zone in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

So while the Bucs would’ve much preferred to be playing in the divisional round than reminiscing about wins, at least they can know they have what it takes. Detroit may have beaten the Rams and Saints, but technicalities aside, it’s hard to argue it had more impressive wins than the Bucs in 2016. We’ll see if those victories are a signal for good things to come in 2017.