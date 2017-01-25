Dominik Expects Glennon To Leave Bucs, Cash In As A Free Agent QB

Former Bucs general manager and current ESPN NFL analyst Mark Dominik believes backup quarterback Mike Glennon’s days are numbered in Tampa Bay and that he has the chance to cash in as a free agent – big-time.

“I would sit there and say – and I’m listening more to Adam Schefter – that Adam seems to feel confident he’ll get an offer between $13-15 million a year,” Dominik said. “I believe it. I’ve said that I think there are eight or nine teams if you really look around the league that have a quarterback issue.

“There are a lot of interesting quarterbacks that will be available. What’s going to happen with Tony Romo? What’s going to happen with Glennon? What’s going to happen with Jay Cutler and Tyrod Taylor? And this draft class has guys that are going to be taken, but with the carousel of all those players I think it means that Glennon gets a shot to start somewhere.”

Among those eight or nine teams that could have a need for Glennon’s services in 2017 are possibly Cleveland, San Francisco, Chicago, the New York Jets, Buffalo and Houston. The Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals could also use a long-term solution at the quarterback position behind Philip Rivers (35) and Carson Palmer (37), respectively.

Dominik, who drafted Glennon in the third round in 2013, noted it takes just two teams – one to drive the price and one to ultimately sign the North Carolina State product – for him to cash on.

“I can see that because of the amount of openings that there are right now and the questions you have on Tony Romo’s health, Jay Cutler’s leadership and Tyrod Taylor’s overall body of work,” Dominik said. “But with Mike he’s a little bit better athlete than people realize, he’s got good arm talent, he’s a great, super-smart kid and handled the backup role well by prepping himself every week and being ready to go. He’s checked all the boxes to say I think I can trust this guy and I want to see what he can be.”

Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler cashed on a brief stint as Denver’s starter in 2015 and received a four-year contract worth $72 million, including $37 million in guaranteed money from the Texans this past offseason. Osweiler’s average over the first two years is $18.5 million, which puts him in the ballpark of Cutler and Romo, two quarterbacks that could be cut due to such a high cap number without much production.

Osweiler was 5-3 as a starter in Denver, but was benched in favor of Peyton Manning once the future Hall of Famer returned to health and didn’t play in the postseason during the Broncos’ Super Bowl championship run. In 2015, Osweiler completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,967 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in the first eight starts of his then four-year career.

Glennon is a much more accomplished quarterback with an 84.6 career QB rating. In mop-up duty against Atlanta in a 43-28 loss on November 3 this season, Glennon completed 10-of-11 passes (90.9 percent) for 75 yards and a touchdown in his only action in 2016.

But in four years in Tampa Bay, Glennon has completed 374-of-630 passes (59.4 percent) for 4,100 yards with 30 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions. As a 13-game starter as a rookie in 2013, Glennon completed 59.4 percent of his throws while passing for 2,608 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the Bucs to four wins. As a part-time starter in 2014, Glennon completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards with 10 touchdowns and six picks.

That year he went 1-5 as a starter with the lone win at Pittsburgh in come-from-behind fashion. Glennon did not play in any games in 2015 as Winston went wire-to-wire as a starter.

“In this league, we all know if you don’t have a quarterback you’re in trouble and that’s why Mike’s going to get a shot,” Dominik said. “He can end up being a bridge to a team that still drafts a quarterback and maybe he plays for two years and if he’s great what’s the worst thing that can happen to that team? They have two quarterbacks.”

Head coach Dirk Koetter believes Mike Glennon is an NFL starting-caliber quarterback, and the Bucs would love to keep him. But with Jameis Winston entering his third year in the league and a big, long-term deal coming for him in the not too distant future, Tampa Bay won’t pay starter money to a backup quarterback.

Instead, the Bucs are expected to re-sign Ryan Griffin, last year’s third-string quarterback who will also be an unrestricted free agent, to compete for the backup job behind Winston. He’ll come much cheaper due to his lack of playing time in the league.

Tampa Bay also signed Sean Renfree, a former backup quarterback in Atlanta from 2013-15, who has spent time with Koetter. Renfree will compete with Griffin for the No. 2 job.

While Bucs general manager Jason Licht didn’t trade Glennon for a draft pick despite some interest in him from other teams over the past two years, Tampa Bay will likely receive a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2018 if Glennon cashes in on a lucrative deal in 2017.