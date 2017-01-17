East West Shrine Game Player Spotlight Day 2: Bryan Cox Jr.

PewterReport.com is covering all of the East West Shrine practices this week from St. Petersburg, and will daily provide a player spotlight article.

On Monday we profile former Gators defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr.

Cox (6-3, 269) is the son of former NFL standout Bryan Cox Sr. who was a Bucs assistant under former coach Greg Schiano and now coaches with the Atlanta Falcons. Cox battled injury issues during his senior season but was very productive when healthy and is looking to show teams he is ready for the next level. As a junior in 2015, Cox tallied 45 tackles on the season, including 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks with six quarterback hurries and also forcing two fumbles.

In two days of East West Shrine practices, the former three-star recruit has turned some heads and was pretty popular with the NFL scouts in attendance at Shorecrest Prep.

PewterReport.com spoke with Cox following Tuesday’s full-padded practice.



What are some of the things you are trying to show the NFL scouts this week?

“To show them I am athletic and can move at 265 pounds, and that I am back healthy. That is one of the things; I didn’t get to finish out the season the way I wanted to. So it is good to show them that I am healthy.”

What are some of the things you would like to improve on this week and before the draft?

“My lower extremity flexibility, my hand placement and footwork. And all of the good technique things.”

Have you talked to many teams yet?

“Yeah (laughs), I have talked to a lot of teams. But I will be happy wherever I land. Any team that takes me.”