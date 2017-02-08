ESPN’s McShay Thinks Bucs Go Offense In First Round

There isn’t a position the Bucs couldn’t use at least a little help at.

Some more so than others.

One position that would seem to be a little further down the list, is tight end, but both PewterReport.com in our last mock draft, and ESPN’s Todd McShay have Alabama’s O.J. Howard slotted for the Bucs to pick at No. 19.

“The Buccaneers have bigger needs than tight end – defensive line, safety and wide receiver among them – but Howard, my No. 12 overall player, is the best value on the board,” said McShay. “He was the best player on the field all week at the Senior Bowl, showing great athleticism for a guy who measured just over 6-foot-5½ and 249 pounds.”

Scott Reynolds, who’s mock came out on on the first of February, makes a good case for Howard, despite the presence of Cam Brate who emerged as a weapon in 2016.

“At just under 6-foot-6, and weighing 249 pounds, Howard used his size and speed to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties to make big plays downfield. Howard had 14 catches of 30 yards or more at Alabama, which shows his explosiveness, but was incredibly under-utilized in his four-year Crimson Tide career.

“The Bucs could use another tight end to team with Cameron Brate in 2017 and allow Dirk Koetter to go back to his original plan of using both Brate and Austin Seferian-Jenkins together in 2016 before a DUI prior to Week 3 prompted ASJ’s release. While Brate enjoyed a breakout season with 57 catches for 660 yards eight touchdowns, which tied for the NFL lead among tight ends, his presence as sorely missed in the final two games of the season when he suffered a back injury at New Orleans and Tampa Bay’s passing game nearly ground to a halt.”