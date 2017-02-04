Former Bucs Safety John Lynch Snubbed Once Again for HOF

The Pro Football Hall of Fame committee failed to agree on enough votes to enshrine former Bucs great John Lynch.

Safeties get little love from the Hall of Fame, and once again Lynch was left on the outside looking in.

While it has to be disappointing for Lynch, he has enough on his plate to make him forget about the Hall of Fame for a little bit.

Lynch was recently hired as the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers despite not having any NFL front office experience.

The 2017 inductees are running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive back Kenny Easley, kicker Morten Andersen, defensive end Jason Taylor and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Lynch, one of the most feared safeties in NFL history with his hard-hitting reputation, was in in his fifth season of eligibility. Lynch was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round (82nd player overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. The former Stanford Cardinal earned the permanent starting role in his fourth pro season, and racked up more than 100 tackles and tied a career-high with three interceptions, and from that point forward, was the anchor of secondary on a defense that perennially ranked among the NFL’s best.

Lynch, who was an NFL color analyst for Fox, was voted to first of nine Pro Bowls following the 1997 season and earned first-team All-Pro recognition three straight years (1999-2001).

After his career in Tampa Bay, Lynch was signed as a free agent by Denver in 2004 and played his final four seasons of his 15-year career for the Broncos, helping lead the Broncos to a conference championship game in second season. That year, Lynch recorded a career-high four sacks, intercepted two passes, forced four fumbles, and racked up 69 tackles. In all, Lynch recorded 26 interceptions, returned for 204 yards, 13 sacks, and more than 1,000 tackles.

Lynch was inducted into both the Bucs and Broncos Ring of Honor in 2016.

Lee Roy Selmon was the first Buc to be elected to the Hall of Fame and was followed by Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and former head coach Tony Dungy.

– Scott Reynolds contributed to this report