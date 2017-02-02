Mayock Believes Bucs Need More Weapons For Winston

The Philadelphia accent comes through loud and strong when NFL analyst Mike Mayock is casually talking football. Viewed as one of the most insightful commentators, Mayock is well respected throughout the NFL community, from fans, players and even coaches.

Last month Pewter Report caught up with Mayock at the East West Shrine practices, and asked him a few questions and got his thoughts on the Buccaneers.

Below is what Mayock had to say.

What are your thoughts on the progression of quarterback Jameis Winston after two seasons?

“I don’t care much about the stats. I think what is more important is tracking his growth, and I think he has done a great job. He is a big arm guy, he is a leader. The team responds to him. The way I look at it is, only 10 or 12 teams in the league have a franchise quarterback, or one that can develop into one, and Tampa is one of those. I think he he just needs to continue to make the plays he makes, and just limit the turnovers. I think if he does that, then he is going to be a big time, legitimate quarterback in the NFL.”

Should the Buccaneers concentrate this draft on finding for offensive weapons?

“They have a Pro Bowl wide receiver (Mike Evans) and a tight end that came out of nowhere in Cameron Brate. I think when you look at what Jason Licht has done there, I think 12 out of the first 13 picks were on offense, and last year he had to get some defensive players. But priority No. 1, when you have a franchise quarterback you have to surround him.

Right now you have one receiver, a tight end and uncertainty at the tailback position. I think going into this draft, it is deep at running back, I think you can get yourself a really good running back somewhere in this draft. And the wide recover position, is somewhat average, but a really good tight end draft if they want to get another tight end. And I am not even including the offensive line yet.

And obviously they took two lineman high two years ago (Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith) to give them help. So job No. 1 should always be to protect your franchise quarterback and give him some weapons.”

Your thoughts on Dirk Koetter’s first year as a head coach in the NFL?

“I think Dirk Koetter is as solid as there can be. There is no job too big for him. He wasn’t overwhelmed. He went in there and just went to work. I think his players respect him because he is honest. And tough, but players respect him being honest. Mike Smith does a nice job on defense. They were disruptive on defense. They forced turnovers. That is why they were plus-2 in turnover differential. That is what they did best. I like this coaching staff.”