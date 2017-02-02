Mayock Believes Bucs Need More Weapons For Winston

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    Nice words to hear from Mike Mayock about our once-maligned, but now budding franchise QB . Not going to bring up what Mike Mayock said about Winston during his draft year. Going to look forward. Success cures a lot of doubt and erases the past. I’m going to heed the words of Satchel Paige who said “Never look back, they may be gaining on you!”.

    Mayock is Mayock and I love the guy for what he does at the Senior Bowl and the combine, but I’m taking my draft advice from Cook and Reynolds.

    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Iowabucfan

      Iowabucfan

      I agree with you, macabee. PR rocks when it comes to the draft.

      Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of MudManVA

    MudManVA

    AMEN Mac & well put!!! Must not be sauced yet, lol.

    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version