How Much Money Do The Bucs Really Have To Spend This Offseason?

    The cap with what teams are projected franchise tag figures at is roughly $165.1M – every team could see an additional windfall of roughly $4.9M should the cap actually escalate to the projected $170M as some have speculated.

    Problem with spending freely for 2017, is that its a short sighted look into only this year and accounts for nothing in the future – over the course of the next three years: Evans either way of the course of the next year or so will command that money, Jamies Winston has an option the team has to decide on in two years – After this season Pamphile is slated to be an unrestricted free, Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries, Donavon Smith and Ali Marpet – and Winston – the team needs to ensure it is prudent with how and where they spend – as there are some tough decisions that will have to be made. Personally, I would rather those decisions be made due to play on the field and not because the team can’t fit the money in due to being free spenders in 2017.

    Well, I think both Verner and Martins contracts are both gone before TC, so that’s going to free up that $12M to the cap. Even if they decide to resign Martin, it will be at a much lower rate so effectively we have some $~71-72M to really play with for this season. I’m pretty sure we will see Evans get his new contract this season, next season it will just cost more.

