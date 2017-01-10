NFL Has No Issue With Ray Jay Video Boards Despite Gano Complaints

When you add an additional 40,000 square feet of video board space in a remodeled stadium, the last thing you expect to hear are complaints.

But Panthers kicker Graham Gano isn’t a fan of the new video boards – or at least those who operate them.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Gano claimed the board operators used some optical illusions with the massive new HD boards to affect his kicking on January 1, when the former FSU kicker was just 1-of-4 on the day.

“After missing three of four field goals in the Panthers’ 17-16 loss, Gano said the end zone videoboards showed live footage of his placements while displaying the Bucs’ logo against a solid red background when Tampa Bay’s Roberto Aguayo was kicking.

Gano said it was distracting to look up and see two sets of goalposts – the actual uprights and those on the screen. Gano also said he’d experienced the same issue in Tampa Bay previously, and the league had reprimanded the Bucs.”

However despite the complaints, according to Person, the NFL found that no rules were broken by the Buccaneers or the operators of the boards.

Bucs kicker Roberto Aguayo also had a poor day in the final game, missing one field goal while having another blocked. So far he hasn’t complained about the video boards. It was most likely just a bad all-around day for FSU kickers on New Year’s Day at RayJay.



And while Bucs fans still talk about the quarterback curse of Doug Williams, maybe someone should look into a possible Bill Capece curse, another former FSU kicker who struggled during his time in Tampa Bay. Capece struggled so much in 1983 he was cut prior to the team’s season finale when former head coach John McKay famously told reporters, “Capece is kaput!”