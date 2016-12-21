BREAKING NEWS
Passed Over For Pro Bowl, Bucs TE Brate Focused On Saints

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    Brate will get his recognition next year. keep grinding and getting better. He’ll get his. The guy simply just doesn’t drop passes.

  2. 2
    Profile gravatar of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Where are all those commenters who were whining a few months ago about Licht letting ASJ go? ASJ never played as well as Cameron Brate has this season. And being a UDFA, Brate didn’t cost us a draft pick or a trade either.

  3. 3
    Profile gravatar of owlykat

    owlykat

    I know earlier in the year some posters said we needed to draft a TE this next draft. Thanks to Brate’s hard work and Great Hands we don’t need to waste a draft pick on a TE.

  4. 4
    Profile gravatar of scubog

    scubog

    It’s fortunate that Brate has offset the failure of ASJ. I still don’t see TE as a strong enough position to ignore completely. Brate is a good pass receiver. Stocker is a good blocker. Cross is a try hard guy and Myers is little more than a journeyman. Don’t know much about Westbrook, but apparently he isn’t god enough to unseat Cross. A more complete TE to compliment receiver Brate would be a nice addition. I suspect Brate will get better and better.

