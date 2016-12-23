Pewter Preview And Predictions: Buccaneers at Saints

About the author

Profile gravatar of Zach Shapiro

Zach Shapiro

Zach is entering his 3rd year covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a writer for PewterReport.com. Since 2014, he's handled a large part of the beat reporting responsibilities at PR, attending all media gatherings and publishing and promoting content daily. Zach is a native of Sarasota, FL, and a graduate of the University of Tampa. He has also covered high school football for the Tampa Tribune and the NFL for Pro Player Insiders. Contact him at: zshapiro12@gmail.com

Related Articles

18 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile gravatar of Horse

    Horse

    We have to score more than 30 points to win this game. I see no proof we can score anything higher than 16 points with our wounded OL. Just look at the last few games. The Saints and Panthers are in an up swing mode and we aren’t. I hope we can find a way, but I believe the Saints will beat us badly in their stadium. They have reviewed the tapes and saw what they did wrong and how weak our OL has become.

    1+

    Users who have LIKED this comment:

    • avatar
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile gravatar of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      Horse- I believe you are correct. I predict we get blown out.

      0
      Report user
  2. 2
    Profile gravatar of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Well, us Bucs homers are out in force again this week predicting victory for the good guys (‘cept for Eric). I can’t argue with any pick on this game, it can go any which way, including a low scoring defensive struggle like two weeks ago, or a shoot out. I like our chances much better in a defensive struggle, given that our offense has been struggling most of the season.

    But, Jameis and the running backs and the offensive linemen simply have to step up their game against a defense that could be weaker than Dallas’s was … which Dallas defense nobody seemed to think highly of until they played the Bucs last sunday.

    Being the Bucs homer that I am, I’ll take the Bucs 28-24. We really have to win this game if we’re going to make anything special out of this season.

    0
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile gravatar of cgmaster27

      cgmaster27

      Have to agree with you Naples as this one could go any way. I don’t think we keep them out of the end zone that’s for sure and our offensive line scares the crap out of me. I don’t make predictions as we lose every time I do. Our running game needs to show up this week and keep Brees off of the field. As for Dallas’ defens last week, they are the definition of n=bend but don’t break. They are 12th in total yards but 4th in the NFL in scoring defense, which matters way more.

      0
      Report user
      1. 2.1.1
        Profile gravatar of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        Yup – wins and losses are measured only in points for and points against … the rest are just stats.

        The Saints defense is ranked no. 30 in PA, so that gives us some hope that if our offensive stars show up we can outscore a damned good offense going up against our pretty darned good defense.

        0
        Report user
        1. 2.1.1.1
          Profile gravatar of Bucnut2

          Bucnut2

          Problem with that scenario is that we didn’t do well against the Saints defense in our house. I am very sure that we lose this one.

          0
          Report user
  3. 3
    Profile gravatar of jshumaker

    jshumaker

    If the Bucs lose it will be disappointing and almost eliminate any chance at the playoffs. Regardless, the team has shown progress this year. Especially the defense, they are playing well enough to beat anybody. My concern is the offensive line and Jameis still not at the maturity level to handle an elimination game. I know sooner or later Jameis will get there but this will be another very tough game for him mentally. But these are the type of games that a #1 overall pick is supposed to step up and lead his team to victory.

    0
    Report user
    1. 3.1
      Profile gravatar of Bucnut2

      Bucnut2

      Really great post!! I agree with everything you said.

      0
      Report user
      1. 3.1.1
        Profile gravatar of scubog

        scubog

        Shocking that you would agree with a negative comment about Jameis.

        0
        Report user
    2. 3.2
      Profile gravatar of Horse

      Horse

      Nah, it’s mostly the RT injury; Dotson is missed.

      0
      Report user
  4. 4
    Profile gravatar of Garv

    Garv

    This is the scariest game of the season, particularly when you consider it’s ramifications. You know the young Buccaneers will be fired up and give it everything they’ve got. Sometimes Jameis tries to do too much, gets too amped up and overthrows or takes too many chances. If he plays within himself and if the Buccaneers can run the ball, something that has not happened since Quizz was starting, the Bucs have a good chance.

    But the Saints are healthier than they were in Tampa 12 days ago and have nothing to lose. A playoff game for the Buccaneers and face it, ALL playoff games are tough, especially on the road.

    GO BUCS!! I “predict” they give it their best shot and I hope it will be enough to win the game.

    1+

    Users who have LIKED this comment:

    • avatar
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile gravatar of Bucnut2

    Bucnut2

    I’ll stick with prediction I made 5 weeks ago. Bucs beat Charges, then lose to Dallas and NO on the road. Then finish the season by beating the Panthers. Lots of progress, but the Bucs are not yet a playoff team

    0
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile gravatar of Bucnut2

    Bucnut2

    I’m just wondering how the season would have played out, had we re-signed Connor Barth and used the 2 picks we spent on RA to draft a WR and safety??? Just saying.

    0
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile gravatar of e

    e

    The Bucs could really use a 100 yard rusher for this game. I’m just wondering if it’s Quizz…

    0
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile gravatar of owlykat

    owlykat

    We beat NO in our House where we rarely won this year. Now we play them away where we have won all but two games all season. Also Jameis will definitely rebound from a bad game and will the Bucs to get into the playoffs. Bucs win by a cat’s whisker, I predict.

    0
    Report user
  9. 9
    Profile gravatar of scubog

    scubog

    New Orleans is a mediocre team with a great but egotistic QB and HC. All Drew Brees wants to do is pass, pass, pass and pass some more. Then the over-rated HC rides the coat tail of Brees’ accomplishments like Dungy did with Manning. Oh, they’ll run a few times and catch a defense focusing too much on defending the pass, and gain a few yards, then go right back to Brees rearing back, often without a line of sight, and letting it fly. For that reason the loss of Gholston will be a non factor.

    What likely will be a factor is the return of center, Max Unger, who was out two weeks ago. His absence allowed our interior pass rush to disrupt Brees enough to make him mortal. Then his ego took over and he threw it to the opportunistic Bucs trying to hard to make a play. (Guess that makes Brees immature like some here call Jameis)

    I believe in the game the Bucs won two weeks ago, albeit with a Naples imposed asterisk, Koetter dialed back the offense seeing that his defense had control of the game. No need to take a chance. Bucs had as much misfortune as the Saints did.

    Every week is different in the NFL. What the Saints offense did against JonnyG’s Cardinals and what the Bucs defense was unable to do against the Cowboys will have no bearing.

    Brees rarely attempts to run up the middle to avoid edge pass rushers. He likes to move sideways in an effort to find a passing lane. I suspect we’ll see a lot of Noah Spence. The key once again will be GMC getting that pressure in Brees’ face forcing him into the arms of the DE’s or throwing an ill-advised pass. I think our Defense can keep the Saints in check enough to keep the game from being one where both teams score in the 40’s. Anger can keep them backed up. No more than 24 points.

    Our offense can’t get too conservative. I think we have to score into the 30’s to win this one. Two weeks ago the Saints’ pass rush was fairly effective putting pressure up the middle. And that was without Rankins. Combine that with our RT situation and things might get tough for Jameis holding the ball until someone gets open deep. Short, quick passes to keep the chains moving and an occasional shot and just enough running plays to see if one breaks might work best.

    Hopefully we can get “lucky” and get another W, even if it’s with an asterisk.

    0
    Report user
  10. 10
    Profile gravatar of David DeLeon

    David DeLeon

    As bad as we looked against the Cowboys, we had a chance to win on the last drive. I think we have the plays work our way again. Couple timely sacks we win 28 – 21

    0
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2016 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Tampa Web Design | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version