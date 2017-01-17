Pewter Report’s Bucs Mailbag 1-17: Mike Smith, Free Agency And JPP

PewterReport.com began a new offseason feature last year, giving readers an opportunity to get their questions answered about the Bucs by the PR staff. Today, Mark Cook answers five questions taken from Twitter submissions and our message boards using the hashtag #PRMailbag.

Question: Even though Mike. Smith signed a multi-year contract, who’s to say he doesn’t sign as a HC next year with a more suitable team?

Answer: Nothing really. Unless there is some language written in his new deal that prevents it. But if a head coaching opportunity were to come along that is a good match, I would imagine Dirk Koetter and the Glazers would allow him to explore it. But I have talked to Mike a couple times going back to training camp about that, and unless he is a really good poker player, by all indications he really enjoys what is doing here in Tampa. He is 57, not 37, and while he appears to be in great shape, does he really want the stress and energy it takes to try and rebuild a franchise? Although as I say that, I believe had he been offered the Jaguars job he would have taken it, as it appears there are some pieces in place on both sides of the ball that you could build off of quickly.

Question: Will the Bucs add some size next to Gerald McCoy at DT in free agency?

Answer: Good question, but one I have also wondered. The problem is, while you can find some 320 pound guys out there to take up space, how many of them have athleticism? And then it becomes the question, is it better to have an athletic 280 pounder, versus a 320 pounder who can’t do anything but fill a gap? In other words, finding the next Vince Wilfork isn’t something you just go to the corner market an purchase. The Bucs defense was gouged up the middle by running backs this year, but was it because they were blasted at the line of scrimmage or was it scheme, or even blown assignments? It will be interesting to see if they Bucs keep players like Akeem Spence and William Gholston, or move in a different direction. I tend to think they will, particularly Gholston, as he was an effective run stopper and edge setter.

Question: Do you know how interested the Bucs are in Western Michigan WR Corey Davis? I think him paired with Evans would be great.

Answer: I don’t have any inside scoop on this at all, but unless they have some intel on something that hasn’t made been made public, how could they not have interest? First of all, the guy is super talented, and secondly the Bucs desperately need a No. 2 wide receiver. And for the record, from all indictions, he is high-character guy that would fit in well inside the Bucs locker room. The problem is, he very well could blow up at the NFL Combine and not even be available at No. 19.

Question: What are the chances we add some DLine help in JPP of the Giants? Would be a good addition.

Answer: I don’t know that the chances are, but Jason Licht has attempted to add pass rushing help since the first day he arrived in Tampa. Unfortunately he hasn’t had a lot of success, but it isn’t from trying. Sometimes players want to go to other teams, even taking less money. That has happened with pass rushers over the last few years that the Bucs have targeted. However, with the Bucs making improvements in 2016, those days may be over, and Licht’s success rate in not allowing players to leave Tampa Bay without a contract, may be going up. Pierre-Paul is still a talented football player, and while there is some wear on the tires, he would still be an upgrade. The problem is how much it would take to convince him to come to Tampa, as he reportedly turned down a better offer from Arizona last season to sign a one-year, $10.5 million deal to stay in New York.