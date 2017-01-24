Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag: Licht And Free Agency, Defensive Gains

PewterReport.com began a new offseason feature last year, giving readers an opportunity to get their questions answered about the Bucs by the PR staff. Today, Mark Cook answers five questions taken from Twitter submissions and our message boards using the hashtag #PRMailbag.

Question: Could Bucs defense be in the Top 5 next year with the return of Mike Smith?

Answer: Could they? Yes. Will they? It will take a few more players, a little luck, and a lot less injuries than they had last season. What the Bucs did during their five-game winning streak was as good as we have seen in Tampa in the last several years. However, the defense we saw late against the Cowboys, and the second Saints game proves their is more work to be done.

We can point to several reasons the Bucs faltered in Week 15 and 16. Offensive line play was subpar. Quarterback play could have been much better. The Doug Martin fiasco didn’t help. Certainly losing Will Gholston and not having him available hurt, but he played a majority of the Cowboys game and Tampa really didn’t have an answer for Zeke Elliot, which completely opened things up for Dak Prescott.

Playoff teams have a way to mask injuries, and the rest don’t. Injuries will occur, but the drop off can’t be as drastic as we saw at times this year. Building a two-deep, 53-man roster is nearly impossible, and predicting where the injuries are going to come from is impossible to know.

With that said, this team is close. Take the Chris Conte injury for example. Conte goes out, Keith Tandy steps in, and the team doesn’t miss a beat and some would argue, they improved.

Re-signing Gholston and Akeem Spence is important in my opinion, then adding better quality behind them. Again, the job of a GM is not an easy one, but the ones who can find second-team talent, are the ones who leave a legacy. Good news is, the Bucs have the cap space to make some things happen this offseason.

Question: Jason Licht has made a surprise pick every draft. Sims Rd 3 in ’14. Marpet Rd 2 in ’15. Aguayo Rd 2 in ’16. Any guesses for this year?

Answer: Now you are asking me to look into my glass ball. I only bring that out for special occasions, but it is little too early in January. And even if I knew, and revealed it, Bucs management would probably try and have me shipped off to Siberia. Some things have to go unspoken. With that said, I don’t have any inside scoop on a surprise pick. Charles Sims wasn’t a huge surprise, but adding Ali Marpet was, even though I wrote about him standing out in Mobile in January of 2015. But I can’t take any credit for predicting the Bucs would pick him. It was still a surprise. The only thing I can say, is, expect the unexpected in April. Licht and his staff leave few stones unturned, and aren’t afraid to gamble on small school guys.

Question: Do you believe that Bucs will go after any big names in FA or just go after primarly role players?

Answer: I certainly do not see them turning in a 2014 free agency cash toss, but if they identify a player that they feel can step in a make a big impact, they will pull the trigger. Although my guess is we will see something along the lines of last season where they let the dust settle a little, and pick off some names that aren’t necessarily household names.

As mentioned in a question earlier, there are some areas where I believe they will address depth, linebacker for one, maybe safety, a blocking/pass catching tight end (yes, I realize in today’s NFL world they are almost unicorns) and you can never have enough pass rushers as we saw this season. But it wouldn’t shock me to see them go after a big name early. Just don’t expect a repeat of 2014.

Question: Do you see Licht being aggressive trading up at the draft if there is a player he falls in love with?

Answer: Yes, but at what cost? Licht isn’t afraid to move up or down and had been as big a draft day mover as any Bucs GM in franchise history. It is still very early in the evaluation process, so I am not sure they have completely fallen in love with anyone as of yet. At least enough to pay a ransom to move up to get them. But if they do identify that player, and they don’t think the move will cripple the franchise, I guess he pulls the trigger. Worked well for the Falcons and Julio Jones.

Question: The Falcons used free agency to upgrade positions of need, what can the Bucs do in 2017 to make the same impact?

Answer: Hope the Falcons cut Mohamed Sanu and Mack and the Bucs claim them? Obviously kidding. But Atlanta has done a great job the last two season in identifying players as starters and then role contributors. And they weren’t all high-priced players. Taylor Gabriel was a cast off from the Browns? The Browns! And Atlanta couldn’t be happier that Browns management fumbled that one away. Sometimes it as much another team’s ineptitude as it is, finding the big money free agent. And Licht has done that himself. Cameron Brate was wearing a Saints uniform in Week 2 of the 2015 season. Joe Hawley was unemployed to star the 2015 season. Jacquizz Rodgers was walking the streets prior to the Bucs adding him this season. As mentioned earlier, I don’t see the Bucs going on a wild, make-it-rain speeding spree in March, as they are more likely to wrap up some of their own free agents, then pad their roster with depth.