PewterReport.com’s 2016 Buccaneers MVP Awards

The 2016 season saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turn the corner and post a winning record for the first time since 2010. The Bucs improved their win total by three, going from 6-10 in 2015 to 9-7 last year thanks in part to PewterReport.com’s 2016 Bucs MVPs.

These players and this Tampa Bay assistant coach deserve a good deal of credit for the team’s turnaround during the 2016 campaign, which saw the Bucs achieve an 8-5 record at one point with a chance to win out and earn a playoff berth. Expectations will be high in 2017 as this young and talented Tampa Bay team learned to expect to win – not just hope to win – this past season.

2016 BUCCANEERS SEASON MVPs

QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans

The last two PewterReport.com Bucs Season MVPs were Evans (2014) and Winston (2015), so it’s only fitting they share the spotlight in 2016 after record-setting seasons. It was too difficult to choose between Evans and Winston, and because each of their success is tied to each other, PewterReport.com decided to give Bucs Season MVP honors to both offensive stars.

Evans was the main weapon on offense for the Buccaneers, catching 96 passes for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns. Evans, who made his first Pro Bowl, recorded career highs in receptions and yardage and his 12 TDs tied his own franchise record set in 2014. The 6-foot-5 receiver showed improved concentration when catching the ball and kept his emotions in check while producing his third straight 1,000-yard season.

As for Winston, he passed for a franchise-record 4,090 yards and threw 28 touchdowns, which also set a new team record for a single season. While he still needs to make strides in downfield accuracy, he did improve from a 58 percent passer as a rookie to a 60 percent passer last year. What made Winston share the MVP honors with Evans was not only his QB play, but his leadership. Winston’s letter that he penned to his teammates was viewed as a big catalyst for the team’s five-game winning streak, the team’s longest since the Super Bowl season in 2002, in November that keyed a potential playoff run for the Bucs.

2016 BUCCANEERS DEFENSIVE MVP (Season MVP Runner-Up)

MLB Kwon Alexander

Because Evans and Winston, an offensive player, gets the honors for PewterReport.com’s 2016 Buccaneers Season MVP, we always flip to the opposite side of the ball for the other MVP award, which in this case is the 2016 Buccaneers Defensive MVP. After starting the season with 17 tackles and a sack in a 31-24 win at Atlanta in Week 1, Alexander went wire to wire as the team’s leading tackler, and finished with a career-high and team-best 145 stops this season. He had five double-digit tackle games, including three straight to end the 2016 campaign. Alexander’s 21 tackles and a forced fumble against Dallas came in a nationally televised game and led to him being named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career. Alexander finished the year with three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and the first pick-six of his career. Perhaps more importantly, his knowledge of the game grew immensely under new defensive coordinator Mike Smith and he became the true quarterback of the Bucs defense.

2016 BUCCANEERS SPECIAL TEAMS MVP

P Bryan Anger

Anger was one of the less heralded free agent signings in Tampa Bay at the beginning of the 2016 season, but an argument could be made that he was the team’s best free agent addition. Anger, who also served as a holder for field goals and extra points, averaged 45.9 yards per punt with an impressive 42.7 net average. He teamed with Josh Robinson, Russell Shepard and Ryan Smith to have 37 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with just five touchbacks. Anger’s deep punts helped set up a safety by defensive end Robert Ayers in a victory against Chicago, and an interception by linebacker Lavonte David that was returned 10 yards for a key touchdown in a win at San Diego. Anger, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate, was rewarded for his stellar season with a five-year contract extension worth $17 million and averaging $3.4 million per season.

2016 BUCCANEERS ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith

When Dirk Koetter was named head coach last January, replacing Lovie Smith, his first call to arms was to improve Tampa Bay’s defense in 2016. While assembling a tremendous staff of assistant coaches, Koetter tabbed former Atlanta head coach and Jacksonville defensive coordinator Mike Smith to run the Bucs defense. Mike Smith’s multiple defensive scheme was refreshing after Lovie Smith’s predictable, vanilla coverage schemes that led the Bucs to allow opposing QBs to complete 70 percent of their passes. As a result, Tampa Bay ranked 30th in third down conversions allowed in 2015. Under Mike Smith, the Bucs improved mightily on third downs and ranking first with a league-low 34.4 conversion percent in 2016. The Bucs also improved in points allowed, going from 26th in 2015 to 15th last year. Tampa Bay also produced more takeaways with 29, which ranked third-best in the NFL, and the Bucs’ 17 interceptions, ranked fourth-best in the league. The Bucs tied their mark of 38 sacks from a year ago despite suffering several injuries at the defensive end position. Over the final eight weeks of the season Tampa Bay ranked fourth in points allowed with 17.1 per game, while leading the league with 13 interceptions, tying for a league-low six touchdown passes allowed and holding opponents to a 72.9 passer rating, the second-lowest mark in the NFL during that span. Tampa Bay recorded 21 sacks during the final eight weeks of the season, tied for the fifth-most in the league during that span. Smith, who interviewed for head-coaching vacancies in Jacksonville and San Diego this offseason, signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers and remains committed to improving the team’s defense in 2017.

2016 BUCCANEERS ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

DE Noah Spence

Spence takes the 2016 Buccaneers Rookie of the Year honors ahead of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III due to his playmaking ability. Hargreaves had just one interception during his rookie season. Yet Spence, who showed grit and determination in playing with a shoulder injury for most of the season that required surgery last week, recorded 5.5 sacks during his first season in the NFL, which ranked fifth among all rookies. Spence had 22 tackles, three forced fumbles (which was second on the team) and two passes defensed in 2016. Spence was a key player during Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak as he recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while being named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month in November. Spence recorded 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the team’s 14-5 win over Seattle and showed the ability to possibly become a double-digit sacker in the future.

*Indicates the first year that the award was given by PewterReport.com (formerly known as Buccaneer Magazine and BucMag.com in the 1990s)

On Tuesday, PewterReport.com will feature its 2016 Pewter Player Awards with more honors for the team’s other notable performers, including Most Improved Player and Most Disappointing Player awards.