BREAKING NEWS: JOHN LYNCH TO BE NAMED 49ERS GM
PewterReport.com’s 2017 Bucs’ 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0

    MACABEE’S 2017 MOCK DRAFT V1

    Draft Strategy – Weapons for Winston and aggression for the Defense

    RD1 – TE O.J. Howard/Bama 6-6, 249, 4.57
    *My first choice for round 1 was WR Corey Davis – just didn’t think he would be there at 19. John Ross was considered but watched how he was defensed in the Bama/Washington game and decided against him. But his down field speed was tempting. If both Davis and Howard are gone my choice is TE David Njoku/Miami.

    RD2 – SS Obi Melifonwu/UConn 6-4, 205, 4.58
    *If Obi Melifonwu has a good combine he could solidify a 2nd round grade. I need to be cautious here because I remember highly rated freak FS Javon Kearse/Clemson from 2016 – he eventually went in the 6th round. My second choice would be FS Marcus Williams/Utah.

    RD3 – DE Tanoh Kpassagnon/Villanova 6-7, 280, 4.89
    *I’m beginning to think Kpassagnon (K) could have the biggest impact of any Buc draftee. His body was sculpted by the Greek gods, but he is really a work in progress. NFLDraftScout/Matt Miller has given him a 4th round grade, but I think he’s going to be drafted higher. Licht has already started talks with Gholston. If K is the real deal, Smith could move these guys anywhere on the line and be disruptive – an OCs nightmare. Noah Spence becomes a pro bowler as a stand-up pass rushing OLB. My second choice would be Tarrell Basham/Ohio

    RD4 – WR Josh Reynolds/TexasA&M 6-3, 187, 4.52
    *I have WR Josh Reynolds in the 4th round because his size at 6-3, 187 is a mild concern (weight) for the NFL. I really liked Zay Jones/ECU but I think he will go 2nd or 3rd round – only got so many draft picks. If Reynolds is not there, my second choice is WR Kenny Golladay 6-4, 213 No. Illinois.

    RD5 – DT Nazair Jones/UNC 6-5, 295, 5.07
    *Nazair is a pass rushing DT with good speed for a nearly 300lb guy. He is relatively unknown, but not for long – models his play after Terrell Suggs.

    RD6 – FS David Jones/Richmond 6-2, 210, 4.53
    *David Jones is a local kid graduating from St. Pete High School. He is a ball hawk and a hitter. Injured for most of 2016, in 2015 he led the FCS with nine interceptions (his four interceptions against Albany tied the NCAA record) He finished second on the team with 97 total tackles and would be a higher draft pick but for his choice of small school Richmond.

    RD7 – RB/KR/PR Tarik Cohen/N. Carolina A&T 5-6, 178, 4.39
    *Cohen is one of my favorite players in the draft. This little tough Tasmanian devil-like player is also known as “The Human Joystick”. He finished with 5,169 yards rushing at NCA&T. He was 5th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award for the top FCS player in the country. In addition to his KR/PR duties, he could be another Darren Sproles for the offense.

    *Sorry, no bell cow RB drafted this year. Holding out for RBs Saquon Barkley/Penn State or Derrius Guice/LSU in 2018. May have to change my mind about this after FA and before the draft, but not yet.

    *Feel free to Youtube any player for highlights. You will not be disappointed.

    I like that draft, although 3 pass catchers and an RB in the first 5 picks seems like a lot. I would take out Gibson in the 5th for best defensive player available. Thanks Scott, great work.

