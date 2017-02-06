PewterReport.com’s 2017 NFL Mock Draft

The 2016-2017 season may be over, but football fandom never takes a break.

As the football world congratulates the New England Patriots on another Super Bowl victory, Bucs fans are surely eager to see what’s next for their team, which that showed a lot of promise in 2016, and hopes to be playing in that final game of the postseason sometime soon.

Last week, PewterReport.com gave Tampa Bay fans a good idea of which prospects the Buccaneers might be interested in for the 2017 NFL Draft with it’s second 7-round, Bucs-specific mock draft of 2017. This week we’re give you even more background to that by providing you with a full NFL first-round mock draft.

Understanding Tampa Bay’s draft possibilities through all seven rounds is important, but knowing what future opponents are planning is also worth knowing, as well as seeing which prospects could realistically be where in terms of draft selection in the first round (which will determine how the rest of the draft plays out).

With that said, let’s have some fun, keep an open mind, and visualize how the 2017 NFL Draft could shake out – after all, it’s nothing more than fantasy football at this point.

1. Cleveland Browns

TEXAS A&M DE MYLES GARRETT



We’ve all seen the Cleveland Browns’ continuously scratched out quarterback jersey meme. This franchise needs a solid signal caller like no other team in the world. However, I’m not sure they pull the trigger on one of the quarterbacks in this class at No. 1 – they do have another pick at No. 12, which they could use to get better value for a quarterback.

Garrett is a pass-rushing machine. His build and his skills make him the obvious top choice in a stacked defensive class, which is really saying something. He should be their guy here.

2. San Francisco 49ers

NOTRE DAME QB DESHONE KIZER



Though I don’t have the Browns taking a quarterback at No. 1 for a few reasons, I think the 49ers will overlook those due to their situation being a bit different. The Niners are bringing in a new GM and a new head coach in 2017. With them will come an entirely new philosophy, not just in how they play on the field, but in how they build their team and theme the organization moving forward.

That makes me think that, even though the quarterbacks at the top of their class have their risks, they’ll take the one with the highest ceiling as the new identity all around. With size, build, arm strength and intangibles, that highest ceiling belongs to Kizer. But, it’s important to note that he has a long way to proving that potential.

The 49ers might be #TheProcess team of the NFL for the next few years – a play off what the Philadelphia 76ers have been in basketball developing high ceiling players and acquiring draft picks.

3. Chicago Bears

NORTH CAROLINA QB MITCH TURBISKY

As Tampa Bay fans saw first-hand this season, the Jay Cutler experience needs to be coming to a close in Chicago.

With Kizer off the board, the choice here will be between Turbisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. I think the NFL will hold Turbisky in higher regards than Watson.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

FLORIDA STATE RB DALVIN COOK



Many have mocked LSU’s Leonard Fournette to the Jaguars at No. 4, but I think Cook overtakes him as the top back.

The important variable for Cook’s draft stock will be his medical review at the NFL Scouting Combine. As long as he doesn’t have anything chronic or lingering (ankles, shoulder), his stock will be worthy of the Top 10. The Jaguars desperately need some consistency on offensive, and though Cook doesn’t fix Blake Bortles’ bad decision making, his success means Bortles wouldn’t have to throw as much.

5. Tennessee Titans

WESTERN MICHIGAN WR COREY DAVIS

This is pretty high for Davis, huh? I don’t think so, and after Davis’ Pro Day (since he’s not running at the Combine), I don’t think NFL teams will think it is too high, either.

Clemson’s wide receiver Mike Williams would also be a good choice here, but I see rare athleticism from Davis. I think Williams is the more polished prospect out of the two right now, but I think Davis has the better potential to make those Dez Bryant, Julio Jones-like athletic plays.

I think he’s a Top 10 talent, and being the top at any position means there’s a chance at going high.

6. New York Jets

CLEMSON QB DESHAUN WATSON

I do not believe in Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg, and after at least one season with both, I’m not sure the Jets do, either.

Watson’s a leader. He performs best when the moments is at their greatest – like a certain quarterback we just witnessed win his fifth Super Bowl – and knows how to command an offense. He doesn’t have the best arm distance-wise, and his accuracy can be a bit shaky at times, but I think both of those narratives are being blown out of proportion compared to the amount of good he’s shown as a quarterback.

Give the Jets a quarterback who knows how to win.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

OHIO STATE FS MALIK HOOKER



It had recently been reported that Malik Hooker played most of this season with a torn labrum in his shoulder and a hernia in his groin, which is insane to think he was second in the country last year with seven interceptions while playing with those injuries.

The critics on Hooker are all the same. People say his tackling is an issue, but I think that narrative is lazy. For a first year starter playing in a deep safety role (not box or walk-up safety), I thought he did just fine. Hooker’s instincts are stuff you can’t teach; they’re drawing comparisons to Ed Reed and Earl Thomas, which shouldn’t be taken lightly. Having a player like that for the Chargers’ 3-4 defense elevates every level.

8. Carolina Panthers

WISCONSIN OT RYAN RAMCZKY

Say this one with me: Weapons aren’t the best way to help a quarterback, the offensive line is. Writers like to pick on Carolina’s receiving corps. – and, don’t get me wrong, it’s not good – but their offensive line is so much more of a problem.

I think the Panthers finally get to fixing that and even double dip in this draft with some offensive linemen. For the first, they’ll have their pick of any whether it be Alabama’s Cam Robinson or Ramczyk. The latter is the better prospect, and the guy I think they take the bait on.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

ALABAMA LB RUEBEN FOSTER

When we hear the term “playmaker” we often correlate that with offense, but the same can be said for defensive players, too.

The Bengals have a strong defense, but they need playmakers on defense. They need one of those guys who can fly around and make stops when no one else can. That’s Rueben Foster. You’re going to read this pick being a lock for a while, but it makes too much sense if Foster doesn’t go sooner.

10. Buffalo Bills

CLEMSON WR MIKE WILLIAMS

The Bills have a big question mark at quarterback due to Tyrod Taylor being an upcoming free agent, and backup quarterback E.J. Manuel being terrible. Taylor said he wants to come back, and with an offense that has LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins and Marquise Goodwin, I don’t blame him.

However, though those guys have that big-play potential, Taylor – or whoever becomes the starting quarterback – will need that guy who they can always count on to get intermediate yards for first downs. Williams is a great option for that, and he would also be a top red zone threat.

11. New Orleans Saints

ALABAMA DE-DT JONATHAN ALLEN



It seems odd that Allen would drop this low, but in this mock, offensive players and position preferences made it possible – to the Saints’ delight.

I’ve seen plenty of debate on whether Allen is an interior defensive lineman or if he’s an edge player. I tend to side with the former. I think Allen’s best work is done when he’s able to move and shed blockers on the inside. He might need to put on a little weight, but I don’t see that as a hurdle for getting the most out of his skill. Regardless, he’s a versatile defensive lineman who can disrupt from many spots.

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)

LSU RB LEONARD FOURNETTE



At their No. 1 overall spot, I suggested the Browns will likely pass on a quarterback at the top to make sure they get Garrett, then wait to see which quarterbacks will be left for them at their second pick of the first round.

With Kizer, Turbisky and Watson all off the board, I don’t see them reaching for Pat Mahomes or Brad Kaaya, especially over Fournette if he’s still on the board. Fournette has his critics (I’m one of them), but that doesn’t mean he’s not a very good running back; he is. I think he’s less of a super prospect who can succeed in any scheme than others, but I’m also honest with myself and I know many NFL teams think he’s a generational talent. Even I would be comfortable with take him anywhere outside the Top 10.

13. Arizona Cardinals

TEXAS TECH QB PATRICK MAHOMES



Though the Browns passed on Mahomes in the pick above, I don’t see the Cardinals doing the same right after them.

It was up in the air whether or not Carson Palmer would be playing another year in Arizona. But it has recently been reported that he will in fact be back for another season. That sets up a perfect scenario for the Cardinals to snatch up Mahomes, who has a great arm but still needs fine-tuning, to sit for at least part of his first year and learn at a good pace under a top offensive mind in Bruce Arians.

14. Indianapolis Colts

ALABAMA DE-OLB TIM WILLIAMS



The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of needs, but none are great than their need for a pass rusher.

Williams is a Top 5 talent and is the second-best pass rusher in this class, but some inconsistencies as well as some off-the-field issues seem to have his stock outside of that Top 10 range. If he makes it this far, I can’t see the Colts being another team to pass on him. They’ll take the risk; they need his potential badly.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

OHIO STATE CB MARSHON LATTIMMORE



The Eagles just don’t have the cornerbacks to line up against Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson or Odell Beckham Jr. – not that many teams do, but their guys are particularly bad at it.

Lattimore has the best tape of any cornerback in this class. He’s smooth in man-to-man coverage, he’s smart in zone and he’s good in press as well. He’s the complete cornerback the Eagles need.

16. Baltimore Ravens

UCLA OLB TAKKARIST McKINLEY



In most mock draft you’ll see Auburn’s Carl Lawson slotted for teams that have stand-up pass rushing needs, but by the time the Scouting Combine is over, I think McKinley will jump Lawson on teams’ boards.

The Ravens need to get back to having consistent pass rushing off the edges. That’s the only way a 3-4 defense works. McKiney has a ton of athleticism and would be a great fit for Baltimore.

17. Washington Redskins

STANFORD DE/DT SOLOMON THOMAS



Thomas is another player who I think will go higher than his slotted position in this mock, but, like New Orleans, Washington won’t complain if he happens to fall and they pick him up.

Potential wise, Thomas is a Top 5 talent. At his best, he’s unstoppable, plain and simple. But there are moments where he lapses in what he’s suppose to do or just doesn’t understand certain blocking scheme to where his speed and power get lost. His inconsistency are what could drop him past the Top 15, but if whatever team that selects him can get the best out of him on a drive-to-drive basis, we’re talking about potential Pro Bowl production.

18. Tennessee Titans

LSU S JAMAL ADAMS

Is Adams going to drop this low? I seriously doubt it, but if quarterbacks go on a big run and other teams prioritize pass rushers, who knows?

Adams is a tackling machine. He’s hyper-aggressive to the ball, and is a true playmaker as a walk-up or in-the-box safety. He has the athleticism to match up against slot receivers and had the power to tackle running backs. He would be an absolute steal is he falls this low.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ALABAMA TE O.J. HOWARD



In PewterReport.com’s latest SR’s Fab 5 column, Scott Reynolds featured Howard, Alabama’s talented tight end, and how he could be great fit for the Buccaneers. That’s why, at pick No. 19 here, that’s who they get.

Bucs fans should brace themselves, however. Though Howard is a tight end, and that position can be sort of hit-and-miss when it comes to draft position, Howard is very talented and will be coveted. He might not make it to pick No. 19. If he does, expect him to be relatively high on Jason Licht’s draft board.

20. Denver Broncos

WESTERN KENTUCKY OT-G FORREST LAMP



Lamp was the best offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl in the one day of practice we were able to see him before he went down with an injury – the injury is minor and won’t affect his draft stock at all.

Lamp is not only athletic, he’s also versatile. Most think he’ll project to a guard in the NFL, but at tackle this past season, all three of Alabama’s premiere pass rushers, Williams, Allen and Ryan Anderson said Lamp was the best offensive lineman they faced the entire season. That says something when all thee of those guys are going to be Top-60 picks.

21. Detroit Lions

MISSOURI DE CHARLES HARRIS



If you ask me, Harris could be the gem of the first round as a pass rusher.

As written in Pewter Report’s All Twenty-Tuesday, Harris (or, “Black Ice” as his teammates call him) has all the makings of a full-time starting 4-3 defensive end. Getting him this late would be great value.

22. Miami Dolphins

FLORIDA CB QUINCY WILSON



As far as total yards given up, Miami’s defense was the worst in franchise history; this year’s Dolphins gave up more yards than the 2007 1-15 Dolphins.

Giving up that many yards means there are holes in a few places, but none are bigger than the lack of production from their corners. This pick depends on what the team does with Byron Maxwell’s big contract. But if they get rid of him, Wilson can come in and start right away. Wilson is a physical, man-to-man lock down corner who has the body type to match up against almost any wide receiver.

23. New York Giants

MIAMI TE DAVID NJOKU



The Giants have their weapons on the outside with Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, but it’s time for them to get some consistency in the middle of the field.

I’ve read that some people prefer Njoku’s athleticism over Howard’s. I’m not in that camp, but I’m sure NFL teams will love Njoku’s Combine numbers.

24. Oakland Raiders

WASHINGTON S BUDDA BAKER



Imagine a safety backfield with Baker and Karl Joseph in it. Scary, huh?

Baker’s size is his biggest knock, but when you watch his game tape, and what he can do in space, he quickly takes away or at least lessens those concerns. I think a team is going to fall in love with him and take him in the first round. The Raiders have plenty of offense when Carr is healthy and a running back can be picked up in the later rounds.

Reggie Nelson is 33 years old, and while splitting time with him, Baker could also play the slot.

25. Houston Texans

ALABAMA OT CAM ROBINSON



If the quarterback run happens like it does above, there aren’t going to be many option for the Texans to try to replace Brock Osweiler with at No. 25.

So, in order to make the best out of the situation, they can try to make his offensive line as good as they can. At worst case scenario, at least they’ll have a good tackle in place whenever they do get that quarterback replacement.

26. Seattle Seahawks

WESTERN MICHIGAN OT TAYLOR MOTON



Over the entire course of Senior Bowl week, Moton was the best offensive lineman, all things considered.

Offensive line is the only need for the Seahawks in the first round. They just have to hope they get one of the top guys because the talent pool will drop off quick in this class.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

TEMPLE LB HAASAN REDDICK



Ok, I lied. Earlier I said Adams falling to No. 18 would be the steal of the draft, but Reddick at 27 would give that a run for its money.

Reddick played all over during his college career. He played as a pass rushing edge, a stand-up outside linebacker and an off-ball linebacker. Asking a player to do that is one thing, but no just playing but thriving at all three is what makes Reddick on heck of a football player. He can play inside to replace the aging Derrick Johnson or even on the edge for Tamba Hali.

28. Dallas Cowboys

AUBURN DE CARL LAWSON



Dallas’ top need has to be pass rushing. They struggled to cover in the secondary, yes, but a good portion of that blame has to come from allowing quarterbacks to be so comfortable in the pocket.

Lawson played as a stand-up linebacker for the Tigers, but he has shown he can put his hand in the ground from a 3-point stance and rush the passer in a 4-3 front, too. I liked the addition of Maliek Collins last year for the Cowboys interior line. Now it’s time for them to get that edge disruption.

29. Green Bay Packers

FLORIDA CB TEEZ TABOR



The Packers’ deep playoff run this year was nothing short of a miracle, and part of the reason quarterback Aaron Rodgers was put in position to do perform those jaw-dropping plays was because the Packers’ secondary was, well, bad.

Green Bay’s defensive line not only needs help, but just general depth as well. However, Ladrius Gunter and Quinten Rollins can’t cut it when the Packers get into these shootouts. Tabor is a true lockdown corner who allows the Packers to play a Cover 3 scheme with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as the single high (which is idea for them). They just need to acquire the corners to do it.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

YOUNGSTOWN STATE OLB DEREK RIVERS



The Steelers need linebacker help, but mostly from the edge rushing positions. James Harrison, though highly impressive how he’s played this season, will eventually retire (we think); he’s 39. Jarvis Jones is a free agent, so may not return, either.

Rivers is a bit of a sleeper in this draft due to where he played, but after watching him at the Senior Bowl, he was consistently one of the more disruptive pass rushers of the group. Since the Steelers’ scheme calls for more of a stand-up linebacker than a 4-3 defensive end, Rivers is the best choice.

31. Atlanta Falcons

TENNESSEE DE DEREK BARNETT



Dwight Freeney played like a mad man in that Super Bowl loss. He was abusing the Patriots left tackle, Nate Solder, and honestly had one of the better performances on the night.

But, the fact is he’s 36 years old, and his youthful performance can’t be counted on for long. Without him, Tom Brady would have looked even better than he did, and that Patriots win might not have been so dramatic since they may have taken the lead sooner.

Barnett would bring a strong, consistent pass rushing opposite Vic Beasley. The Falcons cannot afford to let their pass rush drop as they attempt to re-load and make another run.

32. New England Patriots

CONNETICUT S OBI MELIFONWU



For starters, congrats to the New England Patriots for once again being crowned NFL champions. I never thought a team that traded away its top two pass rushers, lose its best offensive weapon and had its Hall of Fame quarterback suspended for four games could have made it this far – let alone win the Lombardi trophy, but here we are.

After typing all of that out above, it’s hard to even think the Patriots have needs; this pick is truly a luxury. With it, I see them taking the chance on a player who could be a great safety in Melifonwu.

Melifonwu’s measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6-foot-4, 219 ponds. As if his body frame wasn’t alluring enough, his tape shows good use of that size paired with good athleticism and range. Watch this kid blow up at the NFL Scouting Combine.