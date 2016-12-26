Podcast: Reynolds Tells 620 WDAE “It’s Feast Or Famine” With Martin

Share 0

PewterReport.com publisher Scott Reynolds joined 620 WDAE’s Darek Sharp on Monday to break down Tampa Bay’s 31-24 loss at New Orleans, which all but essentially knocked the Buccaneers out of the 2016 playoff picture. Reynolds offered his thoughts on Dirk Koetter’s decision to bench running back Doug Martin in favor of Jacquizz Rodgers, who rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

What does the future hold for Martin and what should the Bucs do at the running back position next season? Click on the 620 WDAE podcast and find out.