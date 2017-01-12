Report: Bucs Agree To Terms With Mike Smith To Stay On As DC

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

  1
    macabee

    macabee

    Daddy’s Home
    Sung by Mike Smith
    (back-up vocals, scubog, Horse, and macabee)

    You’re my homeboys
    You’re my dawgs
    You’re the defense of my dreams
    And I’d like to thank you
    For waiting patiently
    Daddy’s home, your Daddy’s home, to stay

    How I’ve waited for this moment
    To be back on your side
    Your best friend wrote and told me
    You had tear drops in your eyes
    Daddy’s home, your Daddy’s home, to stay

    Let’s get this party started! Lol.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1U4Th7qlS-g

    1.1
      Iowabucfan

      Iowabucfan

      Excellent song and musicians. Back when music was music! Thanks for posting.

  2
    e

    e

    Best news of the offseason so far!

  3
    XpfcWintergreen

    XpfcWintergreen

    Good News!!

    I am sure a better head coaching opportunity will come in the future. Meanwhile, we do appreciate having Smith here! :-))
    ____
    Go Bucs!!!!

  4
    CDNBUCSFAN

    CDNBUCSFAN

    Great news! Stability on the D!

  5
    Garv

    Garv

    How’s THAT for great news! Could be the best of the off-season and certainly is so far.

  6
    Dbuc63

    Dbuc63

    Don’t get me wrong, I love the signing but what difference does it make? Perhaps the details of the contract will provide answers. For example, if Smith is offered a HC next year with Chicago he can leave right? If our total Defense can be in the top 8 next year It would be hard for me to believe he would not be offered a HC somewhere next year. It seems to me Smith will be here another year which is great not only for the players but also for the coaching staff. IMHO Smith is a good HC and I’d be very surprised if he was here after next year..

