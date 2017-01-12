Report: Bucs Agree To Terms With Mike Smith To Stay On As DC

Many thought it was foregone conclusion that the Buccaneers would lose defensive coordinator Mike Smith to one of the six head coaching vacancies following the 2016 regular season.

For a while it appeared Smith was close to be packing up and heading to northeast Florida to try and turn the Jacksonville Jaguars around, but former Bills coach Doug Marrone was hired instead. Then the rumor mill had Smith traveling out west to take the reigns for the Chargers organization.

But on Wednesday evening, in a quick turn of events, reports from several national pundits are stating Smith has withdrawn his name from consideration for the new Los Angeles Chargers, and has agreed to terms to stick around in Tampa Bay as their defensive coordinator.

According to reports Smith and the Bucs have agreed to an extension to remain with Tampa Bay. Details of the new contract haven’t been released.

