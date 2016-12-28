BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED: Bucs RB Martin Faces Suspension For Drug Violation

    macabee

    WE got trouble right here in River City or there’s something rotten in Denmark – Don’t know which, but keep your kids off the street. It ain’t safe out there yet.

    Awww, come on Bucs. We’ve just started to make progress, please don’t let some BS upset our locker room now! #justsayitaintso

      cgmaster27

      Turns out Dougie failed a drug test. Pretty shocking. Bad enough for him to get into rehab. As I’ve said add RB to the list of team needs.

    macabee

    Yeah, I just got that. It’s on NFL.Com.Breaking news: Bucs RB Doug Martin was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. He is entering a treatment facility for help. He has a PSA out now to explain what happened with apologies included. Wish the young man good luck in getting his life in order!

    Bschucher

    Please explain how and why someone goes to rehab for PEDs??? THAT makes zero sense.

