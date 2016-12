Share 0

Doug Martin has missed six games due to injury and averaging just 2.9 yards per carry since the win over Seattle, and Pewter Report publisher Scott Reynolds feels the new contract given to Martin may have been a mistake.

Reynolds, who joins Ronnie and TKras every Monday, called the Bucs running back “a shell of his former self,” and said his 42-yard performance was a big reason why Tampa Bay came home from Dallas with a loss.